Harry & Meghan SpecialRoyal Family KardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Joey King Shares the Lesson She Learned About Sharing on Social Media

Joey King has seen the "downside" of social media and hopes the new generation takes note. Read on for what the child star had to say about sharing personal information online.

By Samantha Schnurr Mar 30, 2021 12:23 PMTags
Celebrities
Watch: Why Joey King Deleted Her Tweet About Ex Jacob Elordi

Social media isn't easy. Joey King would know—she's spent practically her whole career with it. 

With her earliest commercial credit dating back to when she was just 4 years old, the Golden Globe and Emmy nominee has been acting for nearly two decades now. As the dawn of social media began not long after her first TV roles in 2006, now at 22, the Kissing Booth star is no stranger to the platforms. In fact, she joined Twitter three years later and has nearly 18 million followers to date on Instagram. But, as any celebrity knows, when it comes to social media, there's the good and the bad. 

"I started to see the downside," she told Flaunt in a new interview, "of people having so much information about you or to your personality or personal information." According to the website, she expressed hope that "this new generation is taking the signs that are being thrown at them and why it is taking a downhill direction" and for them to "acknowledge it and not participate in the dark side of it."

It seems like its taken its toll on the Bullet Train star. "I have had to remind myself more now," she told the website, "of reasons to be confident than I used to." 

photos
Joey King's Memorable Roles

That's not to say she's sworn off social media entirely. In fact, she's amassed millions of followers on TikTok, where she shares lighthearted videos and isn't afraid to poke fun at herself. 

Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV

Trending Stories

1

Madonna Stuns in Racy Lingerie Pics After Photoshop Accusation

2

Checking In on the 18 Survivor Winners Who Skipped Season 40

3

Kate Middleton's Uncle Doesn't "Believe" She Made Meghan Markle Cry

Still, having spent more than a decade in the public eye at this point, King understands there's a limit to her say in how she's perceived. "Being an actor is so tough," she told Flaunt, "because you have this image of who you are and what kind of image you want to present to other people, when in reality you have no control of what people think of you." 

Trending Stories

1

Madonna Stuns in Racy Lingerie Pics After Photoshop Accusation

2

Checking In on the 18 Survivor Winners Who Skipped Season 40

3

Kate Middleton's Uncle Doesn't "Believe" She Made Meghan Markle Cry

4

Rami Malek, Rachel Bilson & More Stars You Never Knew Were Classmates

5

Why Rachel Bilson Was "Super Bummed" Over This Rami Malek Request

Latest News

BTS Shares Experience With Racism in Plea to End Anti-Asian Violence

Joey King Shares the Lesson She Learned About Sharing on Social Media

Why Women Everywhere Love Giuliana Rancic's G by Giuliana Fashion Line

Josh Gad Makes Eliminated American Idol Singer a Surprise Offer

25 Things to Make Spring Cleaning So Much Easier

Every Time Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos' Family Made Us Fall In Love

Checking In on the 18 Survivor Winners Who Skipped Season 40