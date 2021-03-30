Josh Gad Makes Heartwarming Offer After American Idol Contestant's Shocking Elimination

Watch : How Josh Gad's Daughter Became Inspiration for "Frozen 2"

American Idol fans were left heartbroken after singer-songwriter Murphy was eliminated from the competition.

The talented artist was sent home—on his birthday—just shy of making it to the top 24 contestants on season 19 of the series. Katy Perry delivered the news to Murphy, who performed an original song titled "Am I Still Mine" prior to his elimination.

"I think you have something really special," Katy said, "and you should really believe in that."

After Murphy's elimination, fans took to social media to react. "American Idol Please bring Murphy back as a Wild Card!" one viewer tweeted. "He was my favorite! & deserves another chance! Class act!" While another Twitter user wrote, "Shocked that you didn't put Murphy through. Epic Fail American Idol."

Even Josh Gad took to Twitter to speak out about Murphy's shocking cut—and to make him a heartwarming offer, writing, "Hey @Blindboy_music you were robbed on @AmericanIdol and I would love for you to honor us by writing a song for us on #CentralParkTV - DM me."