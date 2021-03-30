Bethenny Frankel Teases Wedding Plans After Announcing Engagement

Once again, there are wedding bells in the future for Bethenny Frankel, although it seems like she's taking her time making plans for the big day.
Last week, E! News revealed the Real Housewives star was officially divorced from her husband, Jason Hoppy, after 11 years of marriage. Soon after, a source confirmed she's already planning for another trip down the aisle because she is, in fact, engaged to film producer Paul Bernon, whom she's been dating for two years.
On Monday, March 29, Extra spoke with Bethenny and congratulated her on the engagement. The reality star responded, "Thank you. I'm very excited, and it's really wonderful."
Bethenny told the outlet she isn't sure where she'll get married, saying, "I'm not sure. I mean, I love New York. I'm not sure." We'll have to stay tuned for more deets.
Rumors started swirling that the 50 year old was engaged after she was spotted in Florida with a giant rock on that finger. Fans got another look at her stunning engagement ring last week, when she posted about her Skinnygirl syrups on Instagram and gave a sneak peek.
Of course, the real sweetener to life is her future husband, Paul, 43. She told People all about their romance in 2019, saying, "I don't know if it's a yin to my yang, but he's really relaxed, he's mellow and he's very, very funny."
They split up briefly in the fall of 2020, but clearly things are back on track.
After news broke of her engagement, Bethenny shared a photo of herself on the beach, lounging in a yellow innertube. She cryptically wrote, "It's very important to relax, sleep, laugh, love, eat and heal. It regenerates us to create space for good ideas & a restored spirit to fuel us in work, family, philanthropy, and relationships. Bye vacation…"
She added, "I'm always grateful for the experiences that my hard work allows me to have and create for my [peanut emoji]. Xoxo."
Bethenny and Jason were legally married from 2010 to 2021, though she filed for divorce all the way back in 2013. They share 10-year-old daughter Bryn.
Before that, the Shark Tank alum was married to Peter Sussman from 1996 to 1997.