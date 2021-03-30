Bethenny Frankel Teases Wedding Plans After Announcing Engagement

Watch : Did Bethenny Frankel's 20-Carat Diamond Steal "RHONY's" Thunder?

Once again, there are wedding bells in the future for Bethenny Frankel, although it seems like she's taking her time making plans for the big day.

Last week, E! News revealed the Real Housewives star was officially divorced from her husband, Jason Hoppy, after 11 years of marriage. Soon after, a source confirmed she's already planning for another trip down the aisle because she is, in fact, engaged to film producer Paul Bernon, whom she's been dating for two years.

On Monday, March 29, Extra spoke with Bethenny and congratulated her on the engagement. The reality star responded, "Thank you. I'm very excited, and it's really wonderful."

Bethenny told the outlet she isn't sure where she'll get married, saying, "I'm not sure. I mean, I love New York. I'm not sure." We'll have to stay tuned for more deets.

Rumors started swirling that the 50 year old was engaged after she was spotted in Florida with a giant rock on that finger. Fans got another look at her stunning engagement ring last week, when she posted about her Skinnygirl syrups on Instagram and gave a sneak peek.