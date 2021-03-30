The 7 Best Cat-Eye Makeup Products for Goof-Proof Glam

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Cat-eye makeup is a style that's always going to be "in." Recently, Selena Gomez, Ashley Tisdale, and Chloe Bailey all shared some selfies showcasing their expertly-applied eyeliner. Unfortunately, we all don't have professional makeup artists on hand to paint that perfect wing in the corner of our eyes. While the look does seem simple, drawing those curved lines isn't always an effortless process.

Thankfully, there are plenty of products to help us all nail the trend. From stencils for guidance to an error-erasing pen and, of course, some actual eyeliners, we have you covered with some of our favorite picks from Amazon, Sephora, Ulta, Walmart and more.