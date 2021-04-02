How Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin's Marriage Grew Stronger When Their Faith Got Deeper

Watch : 6 Bombshells In Jana Kramer & Mike Caussin's New Book

When it comes to marriage, Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin know how to keep it real.

Whether discussing topics on their iHeartRadio podcast Whine Down or sharing personal stories in their New York Times best-selling book The Good Fight, the couple is not afraid to go there when it comes to sharing the ups and downs of their love story.

And while the former NFL player and One Brick Wines founder have made headlines for their disagreements, there is one element of Jana and Mike's relationship that isn't always showcased. Over time, these two have both developed a strong faith that has left lasting benefits for their family.

"When we were going through the worst of times, we honestly didn't know where to turn at first. The pain was so great, the sadness so vast and the agony so incredibly immense, we felt as if no one could understand or relate to us," Mike previously wrote in The Good Fight. "No literature, no therapist, no person could give us answers, let alone be the support we needed...The only person who could ultimately be what we needed was God."

Before celebrating Easter weekend with their kids Jolie, 5, and Jace, 2, both Jana and Mike opened up to E! News exclusively about how their faith in a higher power grew exponentially in recent years.