Amanda Seyfried Is Replacing Kate McKinnon in Hulu's The Dropout

The show must go on.

On Monday, March 29, Amanda Seyfried was named as the replacement star for Hulu's The Dropout. As E! News readers well know, Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon was originally tapped to play disgraced Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes in the upcoming Hulu series. However, back in February, it was revealed that McKinnon had dropped out of The Dropout. At the time, The Hollywood Reporter said the series would continue on and recast the leading role.

Fast forward to March, where Seyfried, who is currently nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the 2021 Oscars for her work in Mank, has signed onto the project as both the lead and executive producer.

The highly anticipated series is based off the ABC News podcast of the same name and follows the rise and fall of Holmes and her now defunct biotech company, which at one point was valued at $9 billion. We're definitely excited to see Seyfried tackle the deep-voiced, controversial CEO.