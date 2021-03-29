Give Your Kitchen a Makeover with Drew Barrymore's Beautiful Kitchenware Line at Walmart

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Drew Barrymore is here to help you achieve #KitchenGoals!

In collaboration with Made by Gather founder and CEO Shae Hong, the Beautiful Kitchenware line offers stylish and affordable alternatives to everything one could possibly need in their kitchen. From sage green air fryers and toaster ovens to bold mixing bowls and durable pans, you'll actually think twice before trying to hide your tools and appliances. With unique colorways like sage green, blueberry pie, oyster grey, white icing and black sesame, you're bound to find a color combiantion that matches your kitchen's theme or inspires you to change things up! Plus, these thoughtfully designed tools, gadgets and cutlery will make any cluttered countertop look chic.

Besides the collection being aesthetically pleasing, the Beautiful line will make mealtime more efficient thanks to innovative touchscreen technology features and functional designs. Not to mention, everything is under $130!

And if cooking isn't your thing, we are positive that this adorable collection will turn you into a Top Chef in no time! See below for our the Beautiful Kitchenware products we are obsessing over and make sure to check out the entire collection on Walmart.com.