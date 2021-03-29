Taraji P. Henson Mourns Death of Beloved Dog in Heartfelt Message

Watch : Taraji P. Henson's "Hidden Figures" Interview: E! News Rewind

Taraji P. Henson is paying tribute to her beloved dog KBall.

The Golden Globe winner took to Instagram on March 29 to share the heartbreaking news that her pup passed away. Alongside a photo of her French bulldog, the Empire actress wrote, "Had to say good bye forever to my baby @kballhenson I AM GOING TO MISS MY SWEET BABY SO MUCH."

"KBall was so good to me. Gave me three beautiful love filled years," she continued. "KBall you calmed mommy's anxiety. What will I do without you. Mommy tried everything to save your life. EVERYTHING!!! I couldn't watch you suffer any longer."

Taraji noted that life was "rough" for her pup. "He had breathing issues that needed to be addressed," she shared. "His trachea was the size of a straw so breathing and eating and playing was becoming very difficult for him. He had two surgeries and his Lil body couldn't take it. I gave you the best three years ever. Private jets vacations shopping movie sets photo shoots the best dog food money could buy and ALL OF MY LOVE!!! Jesus this is hard and yes I AM A WRECK!!!"