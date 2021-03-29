Harry & Meghan SpecialRoyal Family KardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kristen Stewart Channels Iconic Princess Diana Look While Filming Spencer

As Kristen Stewart continued filming her upcoming movie Spencer, photos surfaced of the actress putting her spin on one of Princess Diana’s iconic looks.

By Mike Vulpo Mar 29, 2021 5:21 PMTags
MoviesKristen StewartRoyalsCelebritiesPrincess DianaEntertainment
Watch: Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana: First Photo

Kristen Stewart's fashion sense is fit for a princess.

As the actress continues filming scenes as Princess Diana for the upcoming biopic Spencer, pop culture fans are hoping for any and all sneak previews. Fortunately, the Twilight star was captured channeling one of the Princess of Wales' memorable looks while hard at work in Norfolk.

While filming on March 24, Kristen traveled back into 1992 to recreate Princess Diana's look when she was photographed dropping off Prince Harry at school for a day of learning.

From the black and red varsity jacket to the denim jeans, Kristen was spot-on in the fashion department. When it came to footwear, however, the actress chose a pair of high-top sneakers with laces instead of a pair of boots Princess Diana once wore.

And for those curious to see if Kristen is following the princess' trademark bobbed hairstyle, the latest on-set photos confirm any and all doubts.

photos
Kristen Stewart Plays Princess Diana in Spencer

Back in July 2020, news first broke that Kristen would be channeling the late royal family member.

CLICK NEWS AND MEDIA / MEGA, Mike Forster/Daily Mail/Shutterstock

The upcoming film is expected to cover a weekend in the early ‘90s when Princess Diana knew her marriage to Prince Charles was nearing its end. As a result, the proud mother of two realized she had to carve out her own path.

"Everyone's perspective is different and there's no way to get anything right because what is fact in relation to personal experience?" Kristen previously told Jimmy Kimmel when discussing the project. "My movie takes place over, like, three days, and it's this, like, really poetic internal imagining of what that might have felt like rather than, giving, like, new information. So, we kind of don't have a mark to hit. We just also love her."

As for why director Pablo Larrain wanted Kristen to portray the royal family member, he explained that the 30-year-old filmmaker was "one of the great actors around today."

Trending Stories

1

Madonna Stuns in Racy Lingerie Pics After Photoshop Accusation

2

Meet Frankie Muniz's Baby Boy and Find Out What He's Given Up for Him

3

Why the Sarah Everard Murder Case Has Rattled Britain So Much

As he told Deadline, "To do this well, you need something very important in film, which is mystery Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile and ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need. The combination of those elements made me think of her."

"The way she responded to the script and how she is approaching the character, it's very beautiful to see," Pablo continued. "I think she's going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time. She is this force of nature." See more sneak peek photos below

Getty Images/E! Illustration
Kristen Stewart Plays Princess Diana

In the 2021 film Spencer, Kristen Stewart plays Princess Diana. The movie is set in 1991 and depicts one pivotal weekend from the late royal's life, during which she decides to end her marriage to Prince Charles following marital turmoil. Diana, mother of Prince William and Prince Harry, died in 1997 at age 36.

CLICK NEWS AND MEDIA / MEGA
Caught on Camera

While filming in March 2021, Kristen recreated one of Princess Diana's memorable looks from school drop off. 

Neon
Second Official Photo

The second official image of Kristen as Diana, released in March 2021.

firo / Sebastian El-Saqqa / DPA Picture Alliance / Avalon
Red and Green Plaid

Kristen films Spencer in Germany in February 2021.

firo / Sebastian El-Saqqa / DPA Picture Alliance / Avalon
Incognito

Kristen films Spencer in Germany in February 2021.

SplashNews.com
Filming in Germany

Kristen films Spencer at Schloss Nordkirchen palace near Dortmund, Germany in January 2021.

SplashNews.com
On Set

Kristen films Spencer at Schlosshotel Kronberg, a former 19th-century royal palace, near Frankfurt, Germany in January 2021.

Courtesy of Pablo Larraín
First Look

The first official image of Kristen as Diana, released in January 2021.

Trending Stories

1

Madonna Stuns in Racy Lingerie Pics After Photoshop Accusation

2

Meet Frankie Muniz's Baby Boy and Find Out What He's Given Up for Him

3

Why the Sarah Everard Murder Case Has Rattled Britain So Much

4

Sharon Osbourne Is Leaving The Talk After Co-Host Controversy

5

Emma Stone Is a Mom! Look Back at Her Love Story With Dave McCary

Latest News

Upgrade Your Kitchen with Drew Barrymore's Beautiful Kitchenware Line

Taraji P. Henson Mourns Death of Beloved Dog in Heartfelt Message

The Obi-Wan Kenobi Cast Will Make You Excited for the Series

The Bizarre Story Behind Gia Giudice's Viral TikTok "Sad Song"

Selena Quintanilla's Husband Recounts Her Horrible Death & Last Album

Spencer's Kristen Stewart Channels Iconic Princess Diana Look

Emma Stone Is a Mom! Look Back at Her Love Story With Dave McCary