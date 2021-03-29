Harry & Meghan SpecialRoyal Family KardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Sephora's Oh Snap Sale: Get 50% Off Perricone MD

Hurry, you only have 24 hours to get these discounts.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 29, 2021 12:36 PM
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway and Sephora is offering discounts on some of the same products. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem. These discounts are only here for one day.

You need to hurry up! Today is the only day to get 50% off Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer and Perricone MD High Potency Growth Factor Firming & Lifting Serum.

Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer

Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer instantly hydrates skin. It plumps, firms, and smooths skin over time to create a radiant complexion.

$69
$35
Sephora

Perricone MD High Potency Growth Factor Firming & Lifting Serum

If you're fretting over dullness, uneven skin tone, fine lines and wrinkles, and dryness, give this serum a try while it's available at half price. The Perricone MD High Potency Growth Factor Firming & Lifting Serum visibly lifts and improves skin plumpness, cushion, bounce, and resiliency.

$129
$65
Sephora

While you're shopping at Sephora, find out why we love Rare Beauty, the makeup line started by Selena Gomez.

