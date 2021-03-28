Regé-Jean Page Wins Bridgerton's First Acting Award: See the 2021 NAACP Image Award Winners List

It was an extra special night at the 2021 NAACP Image Awards for Regé-Jean Page.
On Saturday, March 27, the Bridgerton breakout star took home the outstanding actor in a drama series award for his portrayal of the Duke of Hastings on Shonda Rhimes' particularly steamy Netflix show. The actor, who beat out Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country), Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Keith David (Greenleaf) and Nico Annan (P-Valley) at the ceremony, appeared virtually to accept his prize—which just so happens to be the very first acting award for Bridgerton.
"Wow, congratulations to everybody in the category," the 31 year old said. "This absolutely goes out to all the incredible people on our team who made something so unique. It is the highest honor to represent us in the fullness of our beauty, of our glamour, of our splendor, of our royalty, of our romance, of our love."
He added, "It is the highest honor to represent that and to represent the people I do represent and I will do my absolute to be worthy of that."
The NAACP Image Awards highlights Black talent. Viola Davis, who took home two awards at the show, spoke of the show's importance in the press room.
"What I will say about Hollywood is the same thing that I say about Black history: Actors and artists of color, we are artists. We belong in the same conversion as everyone else, and it's because a lot of times we are forgotten or not held in as much esteem as sometimes our white counterparts, is why we need the NAACP Image Awards," she explained. "I don't know if I can say I look forward to the day where there is no NAACP Image Awards or whatever because we're dope, right? But I look forward to the day when we no longer have to teach people how to see us, that we no longer have to keep trying to break out of that shroud of invisibility, where our talent can be embraced as much as our white counterparts."
Of course, Page and Davis weren't the only stars to be celebrated this year. Below is the list of winners.
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Issa Rae - Insecure (HBO) - WINNER
Folake Olowofoyeku - Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)
Regina Hall - Black Monday (Showtime)
Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish (ABC)
Yara Shahidi - Grown-ish (Freeform)
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Regé-Jean Page - Bridgerton (Netflix) - WINNER
Jonathan Majors - Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Keith David - Greenleaf (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
Nicco Annan - P-Valley (Starz)
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us (NBC)
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Viola Davis - How To Get Away With Murder (ABC) - WINNER
Angela Bassett - 9-1-1 (FOX)
Brandee Evans - P-Valley (Starz)
Jurnee Smollett - Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Simone Missick - All Rise (CBS)
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix) - WINNER
Issa Rae - The Photograph (Universal Pictures)
Janelle Monáe - Antebellum (Lionsgate)
Madalen Mills - Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix)
Tracee Ellis Ross - The High Note (Focus Features)
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix) - WINNER
Anthony Mackie - The Banker (Apple)
Delroy Lindo - Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)
Forest Whitaker - Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix)
Will Smith - Bad Boys For Life (Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Entertainment)
Outstanding Motion Picture
Bad Boys For Life (Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Entertainment) - WINNER
Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix)
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix)
One Night In Miami… (Amazon Studios)
Social Justice Impact
Stacey Abrams - WINNER
April Ryan
Debbie Allen
LeBron James
Tamika Mallory
Entertainer of the Year
D-Nice - WINNER
Regina King
Viola Davis
Trevor Noah
Tyler Perry
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Chadwick Boseman – Da 5 Bloods (Netflix) - WINNER
Aldis Hodge – One Night In Miami… (Amazon Studios)
Clarke Peters – Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)
Colman Domingo – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix)
Glynn Turman – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Phylicia Rashad – Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix) - WINNER
Anika Noni Rose – Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix)
Gabourey Sidibe – Antebellum (Lionsgate)
Nia Long – The Banker (Apple TV Plus)
Taylour Paige – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix)
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
The Banker (Apple TV Plus) - WINNER
Emperor (Universal Home Video)
Farewell Amor (IFC Films)
Miss Juneteenth (Vertical Entertainment)
The 24th (Vertical Entertainment)
Outstanding International Motion Picture
Night of the Kings (Neon) - WINNER
Ainu Mosir (ARRAY)
His House (Netflix)
The Last Tree (ArtMattan Productions)
The Life Ahead (La vita davanti a se) (Netflix)
Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture
Madalen Mills – Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix) - WINNER
Dayo Okeniyi – Emperor (Universal Home Video)
Dominique Fishback – Project Power (Netflix)
Jahi Di'Allo Winston – Charm City Kings (HBO Max)
Jahzir Bruno – The Witches (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix) - WINNER
Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix)
Soul (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
The Banker (Apple TV Plus)
Outstanding Animated Motion Picture
Soul (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) - WINNER
Onward (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Over the Moon (Netflix)
Scoob! (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Trolls World Tour (Universal Pictures)
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture
Jamie Foxx – Soul (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) - WINNER
Ahmir-Khalib Thompson aka Questlove – Soul (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Angela Bassett – Soul (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Chris Rock – The Witches (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Phylicia Rashad – Soul (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Outstanding Short Form (Live Action)
"Black Boy Joy" (Film Independent Project Involve) - WINNER
Baldwin Beauty (Powderkeg Media)
Gets Good Light (Teddy Tracker Entertainment)
Home
Mr. & Mrs. Ellis (AMB Productions)
Outstanding Short Form (Animated)
Canvas (Netflix) - WINNER
Cops and Robbers (Netflix)
Loop (Pixar Animation Studios)
The Power of Hope (The Power Of Hope)
Windup (Unity Technologies)
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)
Nadia Hallgren – Becoming (A Higher Ground Productions and Big Mouth Productions Film for Netflix) - WINNER
Loira Limbal – Through the Night (Third Shift Media, Inc.)
Melissa Haizlip – Mr. Soul! (Shoes In The Bed Productions)
Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix)
Remi Weekes – His House (Netflix)
Outstanding Documentary (Film)
John Lewis: Good Trouble (Magnolia Pictures/Participant) - WINNER
All In: The Fight For Democracy (Amazon Studios)
Coded Bias (7th Empire Media)
Soul! (Shoes in the Bed Productions)
On the Record (HBO Max)
Outstanding Documentary (Television)
The Last Dance (ESPN / Netflix) - WINNER
And She Could Be Next (PBS)
Black Love (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
Enslaved: The Lost History of the Transatlantic Slave Trade (EPIX)
Unsung (TV One)
Outstanding Comedy Series
Insecure (HBO) - WINNER
#blackAF (Netflix)
Black-ish (ABC)
grown-ish (Freeform)
The Last O.G. (TBS)
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish (ABC) - WINNER
Cedric The Entertainer – The Neighborhood (CBS)
Don Cheadle – Black Monday (Showtime)
Idris Elba – In the Long Run (Starz)
Tracy Morgan – The Last O.G. (TBS)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Deon Cole – Black-ish (ABC) - WINNER
Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)
Jay Ellis – Insecure (HBO)
Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Laurence Fishburne – Black-ish (ABC)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Marsai Martin – Black-ish (ABC) - WINNER
Jenifer Lewis – Black-ish (ABC)
Natasha Rothwell – Insecure (HBO)
Tichina Arnold – The Neighborhood (CBS)
Yvonne Orji – Insecure (HBO)
Outstanding Drama Series
Power Book II: Ghost (Starz) - WINNER
All Rise (CBS)
Bridgerton (Netflix)
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
This Is Us (NBC)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Clifford "Method Man" Smith – Power Book II: Ghost (Starz) - WINNER
Delroy Lindo – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Alphonse Nicholson – P-Valley (Starz)
Jeffrey Wright – Westworld (HBO)
Michael Kenneth Williams – Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Mary J. Blige – Power Book II: Ghost (Starz) - WINNER
Adjoa Andoh – Bridgerton (Netflix)
Aunjanue Ellis – Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Lynn Whitfield – Greenleaf (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special
Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Netflix) - WINNER
Hamilton (Disney Plus)
Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
Sylvie's Love (Amazon Studios)
The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special
Blair Underwood – Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Netflix) - WINNER
Chris Rock – Fargo (FX)
Daveed Diggs – Hamilton (Disney Plus)
Leslie Odom, Jr. – Hamilton (Disney Plus)
Nnamdi Asomugha – Sylvie's Love (Amazon Studios)
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special
Octavia Spencer – Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker - WINNER
Aunjanue Ellis – The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)
Kerry Washington – Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You (HBO)
Tessa Thompson – Sylvie's Love (Amazon Studios)
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
The New York Times Presents The Killing of Breonna Taylor (FX) - WINNER
AM Joy: Remembering John Lewis Special (MSNBC)
Desus & Mero: The Obama Interview (Showtime)
The Color of Covid (CNN)
The Reidout (NBC)
Outstanding Talk Series
Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch) - WINNER
Tamron Hall (Syndicated )
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
The Oprah Conversation (Apple TV Plus)
The Shop: Uninterrupted (HBO)
Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)
Celebrity Family Feud (ABC) - WINNER
Iyanla: Fix My Life (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
Shark Tank (ABC)
United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell (CNN)
Voices of Fire (Netflix)
Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)
VERZUZ (APPLE TV Plus) - WINNER
8:46 (Netflix)
Black Is King (Disney Plus)
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion (HBO Max)
Yvonne Orji: Momma I Made It! (HBO)
Outstanding Children's Program
Family Reunion (Netflix) - WINNER
Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices (Netflix)
Craig of the Creek (Cartoon Network)
Raven's Home (Disney Channel)
We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical (HBO)
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited–Series)
Marsai Martin – Black-ish (ABC) - WINNER
Alex R. Hibbert – The Chi (Showtime)
Lexi Underwood – Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
Lyric Ross – This Is Us (NBC)
Miles Brown – Black-ish (ABC)
Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) - WINNER
Don Lemon – CNN Tonight with Don Lemon (CNN)
Jada Pinkett Smith – Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)
Joy Reid – The Reidout (NBC)
LeBron James – The Shop: Uninterrupted (HBO)
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Steve Harvey – Celebrity Family Feud (ABC) - WINNER
Alfonso Ribeiro – America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC)
Iyanla Vanzant – Iyanla: Fix My Life (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
Kamau Bell – United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell (CNN)
RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)
Outstanding Guest Performance – Comedy or Drama Series
Loretta Devine – P-Valley (Starz) - WINNER
Chris Rock – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Courtney B. Vance – Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Dave Chappelle – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Issa Rae – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Outstanding Animated Series
Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior) - WINNER
Big Mouth (Netflix)
Central Park (Apple TV Plus)
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)
Star Trek: Lower Decks (CBS All Access)
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)
Laya DeLeon Hayes – Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior) - WINNER
Aisha Tyler – Archer (FX)
Courtney B. Vance – Hollywood's Architect: The Paul R. Williams Story (PBS)
Dawnn Lewis – Star Trek: Lower Decks (CBS All Access)
Deon Cole – Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Netflix)
Outstanding Short Form Series – Comedy or Drama
#FreeRayshawn (Quibi) - WINNER
CripTales (BBC America)
Lazor Wulf (Adult Swim)
Mapleworth Murders (Quibi)
Sincerely, Camille (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
Outstanding Performance in a Short Form Series
Laurence Fishburne – #FreeRayshawn (Quibi) - WINNER
Giancarlo Esposito – The Broken and the Bad (AMC.com )
B. Smoove – Mapleworth Murders (Quibi)
Jasmine Cephas Jones – #FreeRayshawn (Quibi)
Stephan James – #FreeRayshawn (Quibi)
Outstanding Short Form Series – Reality/Nonfiction
Between The Scenes – The Daily Show" (Comedy Central) - WINNER
American Masters – Unladylike2020 (PBS)
Benedict Men (Quibi)
In The Making (PBS)
Inspire Change Series (NFL Network)
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)
Raynelle Swilling – Cherish the Day (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network) - WINNER
Katori Hall – P-Valley (Starz)
Keith Knight – Woke (Hulu)
Ramy Youssef – Ramy (Hulu)
Teri Schaffer – Cherish the Day (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
Outstanding New Artist
Doja Cat – "Say So" (RCA Records/Kemosabe ) - WINNER
Chika – "High Rises" (Warner Records)
D Smoke – Black Habits (WoodWorks Records / EMPIRE)
Giveon – When It's All Said And Done (Epic Records)
Skip Marley – Higher Place (Island Records/ Tuff Gong Records)
Outstanding Male Artist
Drake – "Laugh Now, Cry Later" (Republic Records) - WINNER
Big Sean – "Detroit 2" (Def Jam Recordings/G.O.O.D Music)
Black Thought -" Streams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cane & Able" (Republic Records)
Charlie Wilson – "All of My Love" (P Music Group/BMG)
John Legend – "Bigger Love" (Columbia Records)
Outstanding Female Artist
Beyoncé – "Black Parade" (Columbia Record/ Parkwood) - WINNER
E.R. – "I Can't Breathe" (RCA Records/MBK Entertainment)
Jazmine Sullivan – "Lost One" (RCA Records)
Ledisi – "Anything For You" (Listen Back Entertainment/BMG)
Alicia Keys – "Alicia" (RCA Records)
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album
"Brown Skin Girl" – Beyonce' feat WizKid, SAINt JHN, Blu Ivy Carter (Columbia Record/ Parkwood) - WINNER
"I Can't Breathe" – H.E.R. (RCA Records/MBK Entertainment)
"Anything For You" – Ledisi (Listen Back Entertainment/BMG)
"Black is King" – Beyonce´ (Columbia Record/ Parkwood)
"Do It" – Chloe x Halle (Columbia Record/ Parkwood)
Outstanding Album
"Chilombo" – Jhené Aiko (Def Jam Recordings) - WINNER
"Alicia" – Alicia Keys (RCA Records)
"b7" – Brandy (Brand Nu/eOne)
"Bigger Love" – John Legend (Columbia Records)
"The Wild Card" – LEDISI (Listen Back Entertainment/BMG)
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album
Soul Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste and Tom MacDougall (Walt Disney Records) - WINNER
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Music from the Netflix Film) – Branford Marsalis (Milan)
Insecure: Music from the HBO Original Series" – Various Artists (Atlantic Records)
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey – Various Artists (Atlantic Records )
The First Ladies of Gospel: The Clark Sisters Biopic Soundtrack – Donald Lawrence (Relevé Entertainment)
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album
The Return – The Clark Sisters (Karew/Motown) - WINNER
Chosen Vessel – Marvin Sapp (RCA Inspiration)
Gospel According to PJ – PJ Morton (Morton Inspiration / Tyscot Records)
I Am – Koryn Hawthorne (RCA Inspiration)
Kierra – Kierra Sheard (Karew/RCA Inspiration)
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song
"Touch from You" – Tamela Mann (TillyMann Inc.) - WINNER
"All in His Plan" – PJ Morton (Morton Inspiration / Tyscot Records)
"Never Lost" – CeCe Winans (Pure Springs Gospel)
"Something Has To Break" – Kierra Sheard feat. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard (Karew/RCA Inspiration)
"Strong God" – Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul/RCA Records)
Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental
Music From and Inspired By Soul – Jon Batiste (Walt Disney Records) - WINNER
Be Water – Christian Sands (Mack Avenue Music Group)
Omega – Immanuel Wilkins (Blue Note Records)
Reciprocity – George Burton (Inner Circle Music)
The Iconoclast – Barry Stephenson (Independent)
Outstanding Jazz Album – Vocal
Holy Room – Live at Alte Oper – Somi (Salon Africana) - WINNER
Donny Duke and Wonder – Nathan Mitchell (ENM Music Group)
Pulling Off The Covers – Mike Phillips (Sono Recording Group)
Stronger – Jeff Bradshaw (Bone Deep Enterprises)
The Eddy (From The Netflix Original Series) – The Eddy (Arista Records)
Outstanding Soul/R&B Song
"Do It" – Chloe x Halle (Columbia Record/ Parkwood)
"I Can't Breathe" – H.E.R. (RCA Records/MBK Entertainment)
"Anything For You" – LEDISI (Listen Back Entertainment/BMG)
"S. feat. H.E.R" – Jhené Aiko (Def Jam Recordings)
"Black Parade" – Beyonce' (Columbia Record/ Parkwood)
Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song
"Savage Remix" – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé (300 Entertainment / 1501 Certified Ent. LLC) - WINNER
"Deep Reverence feat. Nipsey Hussle"- Big Sean (Brand Nu/eOne)
"Cool Off" – Missy Elliott (Atlantic Records)
"Laugh Now, Cry Later" – Drake (Republic Records)
"Life Is Good" – Future & Drake (Epic Records)
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)
Chloe x Halle – "Wonder What She Thinks Of Me" (Columbia Record/ Parkwood) - WINNER
Alicia Keys feat. Jill Scott – "Jill Scott" (RCA Records)
Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis feat. Babyface – "He Don't Know Nothin' Bout It" (BMG)
Kem feat. Toni Braxton – "Live Out Your Love" (Motown Records)
Ledisi and PJ Morton – "Anything For You" (Listen Back Entertainment/BMG)
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)
Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé -"Savage Remix" (300 Entertainment / 1501 Certified Ent. LLC) - WINNER
Alicia Keys feat. Khalid – "So Done" (RCA Records)
Big Sean feat. Nipsey Hussle – "Deep Reverence" (Def Jam Recordings/G.O.O.D Music)
Chloe x Halle – "Do It" (Columbia Record/ Parkwood)
Jhené Aiko feat. H.E.R. – "B.S." (Def Jam Recordings)
Outstanding International Song
"Lockdown" – Original Koffee (Promise Land Recordings) - WINNER
"Blessed" – Buju Banton (Roc Nation Records)
"Pressure (Remix)" – Original Koffee feat. Buju Banton (Promise Land Recordings)
"Tanana" – Davido feat. Tiwa Savage (RCA Records/Sony Music U.K./Davido Worldwide Entertainment)
"Temptation" – Tiwa Savage (Motown Records)
Outstanding Producer of the Year
Hit-Boy - WINNER
Donald Lawrence
Jathan Wilson
Sean Keys
TM88
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You – "Ego Death" (HBO) - WINNER
Issa Rae – Insecure – "Lowkey Feelin' Myself" (HBO)
Lee Eisenberg, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon – Little America – "The Rock" (Apple TV Plus)
Mindy Kaling, Lang Fisher – Never Have I Ever "Pilot" (Netflix)
Rajiv Joseph – Little America – "The Manager" (Apple TV Plus)
Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
Attica Locke – Little Fires Everywhere – "The Spider Web" (Hulu) - WINNER
Erika L. Johnson, Mark Richard – The Good Lord Bird – "A Wicked Plot" (Showtime)
Jessica Lamour – Little Voice – "Love Hurts" (Apple TV Plus)
Katori Hall – P-Valley – "Perpetratin'" (Starz)
Tanya Barfield – Mrs. America – "Shirley" (FX)
Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special
Geri Cole – The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special (HBO Max) - WINNER
Diallo Riddle, Bashir Salahuddin, D. Rodney Carter, Emily Goldwyn, Rob Haze, Zuri Salahuddin, Bennett Webber, Evan Williams, Will Miles – Sherman's Showcase Black History Month Spectacular (IFC)
Eugene Ashe – Sylvie's Love (Amazon Studios)
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton (Disney Plus)
Sylvia L. Jones, Camille Tucker – The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture
Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix) - WINNER
David E. Talbert – Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix)
Kemp Powers – One Night in Miami… (Amazon Studios)
Lee Isaac Chung – Minari (A24)
Pete Docter, Kemp Powers, Mike Jones – Soul (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Outstanding Writing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)
Melissa Haizlip – Mr. Soul! (Maysles Documentary Center) - WINNER
Mary Mazzio – A Most Beautiful Thing (Peacock)
Nile Cone – The Beat Don't Stop (TV One)
Royal Kennedy Rodgers – Hollywood's Architect: The Paul R. Williams Story (PBS)
Yoruba Richen, Elia Gasull Balada, Valerie Thomas – The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts the Tonight Show (Peacock)
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Anya Adams – Black-ish – "Hair Day" (ABC) - WINNER
Aurora Guerrero – Little America – "The Jaguar" (Apple TV Plus)
Eric Dean Seaton – Black-ish – "Our Wedding Dre" (ABC)
Kabir Akhtar – Never Have I Ever – "… started a nuclear war" (Netflix)
Sam Miller, Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You – "Ego Death" (HBO)
Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Hanelle Culpepper – Star Trek: Picard – "Remembrance" (CBS All Access)
Cheryl Dunye – Lovecraft Country – "Strange Case" (HBO)
Misha Green – Lovecraft Country – "Jig-a-Bobo" (HBO)
Nzingha Stewart – Little Fires Everywhere – "The Uncanny" (Hulu)
Steve McQueen – Small Axe – "Mangrove" (Amazon Studios)
Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special
Eugene Ashe – Sylvie's Love (Amazon Studios) - WINNER
Beyoncé Knowles Carter, Emmanuel Adeji, Blitz Bazawule, Kwasi Fordjour – Black Is King (Disney Plus)
Christine Swanson – The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)
Chuck Vinson, Alan Muraoka – The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special (HBO Max)
Kamilah Forbes – Between The World And Me (HBO)
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture
Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Old Guard (Netflix) - WINNER
David E. Talbert – Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix)
George C. Wolfe – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix)
Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix)
Regina King – One Night in Miami… (Amazon Studios)
Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)
Keith McQuirter – By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem (EPIX) - WINNER
Muta'Ali – Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn (HBO)
Sam Pollard, Maro Chermayeff – Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (Ep. 1 & 2) (HBO)
Simcha Jacobovici – Enslaved: The Lost History of the Transatlantic Slave Trade (EPIX)
Yoruba Richen – The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts the Tonight Show (Peacock)