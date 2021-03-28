Frankie Muniz Introduces His Baby Boy and Reveals What He's Given Up for His Little One

Watch : Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson Talk Perfect "DWTS" Scores

Frankie Muniz's baby boy has changed his life in more ways than one.

The 35-year-old former teen star, who rose to fame playing the lead character on the Fox sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, and his wife Paige Muniz announced last week that they have welcomed their first child, a boy.

On Saturday, March 27, they shared the first photos of their newborn son and revealed his name, while Frankie opened up about the sacrifices he is now making in his life as a dad.

"World, meet my son Mauz Mosley Muniz," Frankie wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the infant sleeping on a DockATot baby lounger. "He was born on March 22nd at 11:15 AM. That was the moment that my life changed forever. I had heard that it would, but I never would have expected the impact seeing my son would have on me. Honestly, I didn't know it was possible to love anything as much as I love him. It took me a long time to post because I've been 1000% obsessed with him, already striving to make every moment he lives on earth the best it can possibly be."

He continued, "I found myself very emotional the other day as I pondered how lucky I was to have the most incredible wife and now the most amazing child and thought how all I want from now on is to make the world a better place, for them. I've even chosen to give up my motorcycles and stick with listening to K-LOVE on the radio while driving the speed limit. I love you Mauz. I love you @pogmuniz."