Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip Reveal Newborn Son's Name and Share First Photo

Watch : Necessary Realness: The Royal Fallout

A name fit for a royal!

Earlier this week, Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden welcomed their third child together, another baby boy. They are already parents to Prince Alexander, 4, and Prince Gabriel, 3.

After the arrival of their newborn son on Friday, March 26, the longtime couple kept details of their little one to themselves. But on Sunday, March 28, the famous family announced the name of their baby for the first time, while also sharing his first royal portrait.

"Prins Julian," the caption read on Instagram.

In a statement shared by the Swedish Royal Court, the proud parents noted the baby's full name is Julian Herbert Folke. While the newborn will continue to be addressed as Prince Julian since he's officially a member of the royal family, he will not hold the Royal Highness title, the statement said.

The little one is seventh in line to the Swedish throne and the eighth grandchild of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.