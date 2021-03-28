Harry & Meghan SpecialRoyal Family KardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Maya Rudolph's SNL Beyoncé Sketch Will Make You Fall Crazy in Love With Her All Over Again

Maya Rudolph returned to Saturday Night Live, this time as its celebrity host again. She reprised two fan-favorite roles and reunited with three former castmates.

Maya Rudolph's Saturday Night Live hosting return did not disappoint.

The 48-year-old actress hosted the NBC sketch comedy show for the second time on Saturday, March 27 and absolutely killed it. Rudolph reprised two fan-favorite recurring impressions, Beyoncé—a role she played several times on SNL when she was a cast member between 2000 and 2007, and Vice President Kamala Harris, a part she debuted as a guest performer on the series in 2019.

She and three former castmates—Tina Fey, Kristin Wiig and Rachel Dratch—also appeared in a prerecorded video that parodies Stanley Kubrick's 1980 cult film The Shining, based on Stephen King's horror novel.

Watch highlights from the episode:

"Hot Ones With Beyoncé":

Maya plays the pop queen in a fictional appearance on the popular YouTube series Hot Ones, which sees host Sean Evans interview celebrities as they scarf down spicy hot chicken wings.

Saturday Night Live's 10 Most Memorable Hosts

"I still can't tell if this is beneath me," the actress says in the sketch. "But my sister Solange loves the show, so I said I'd do it."

Watch the sketch below:

"The Maya-ing":

In the sketch, Maya takes on Jack Nicholson's role in The Shining and visits the ghosts of the show's past while making some spooky new discoveries.

"Kamala":

Maya reprises her recent recurrent guest role as the vice president in this Passover-themed skit, which depicts a "unity Seder." Fellow Saturday Night Live alum and veteran comedian Martin Short makes a cameo as her husband and Second Gentleman, Doug EmhoffSNL star Chloe Fineman stars as his daughter and new model Ella Emhoff, while fellow cast members Alex Moffatt and Aidy Bryant return as President Joe Biden and Republican Texas senator Ted Cruz, respectively.

"Snatched! Vaxed! or Waxed!":

In this SNL cold open sketch, Maya plays a lively host of a game show in Miami Beach, Florida in which three contestants guess about a spring breaker's physique during the COVID era.

"Boomers Got the Vax":

Maya stars in a rap music video in which Baby Boomers celebrate after getting COVID-19 vaccines.

Jack Harlow was the musical guest on the episode. He performed his song "Same Guy" and a medley of "Tyler Herro" and "WHATS POPPIN."

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

