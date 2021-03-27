Kylie Jenner's Sexy White Outfit Will Remind You of Sharon Stone's Iconic '90s Look

It seems Kylie Jenner has a basic instinct for looking fabulous.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appeared to channel Sharon Stone from the '90s thriller after she was spotted wearing a sizzling all-white ensemble on Friday, March 26.
That's right, the Kylie Cosmetics founder brought the nostalgia with her effortlessly chic look, which entailed a fuzzy floor-length coat that she paired with a matching turtleneck mini-dress. Giving her outfit more pizzazz, she accessorized with a sparkly silver handbag, dainty hoop earrings and white heels that had silver chain-link straps.
The 23-year-old star's head-turning style statement wasn't the only thing worth noting. Kylie's hair and makeup were just as glam, as she rocked a slicked-back updo and her signature smoky eye with pinky-nude lipstick.
So where did the reality TV personality show off her fashionable outfit? The beauty mogul grabbed a late-night dinner in West Hollywood, Calif. with her friend and singer, Pia Mia.
The gal pals were spotted at the celebrity hot spot, The Nice Guy. In fact, Kylie was seen at the restaurant the night before, on Thursday, March 25, to celebrate Justin Bieber's album release party.
During the star-studded event, the Kylie Skin founder dropped jaws with her daring cherry red bodysuit by LaQuan Smith. The sheer one-piece was adorned with a velvet material that featured decorative graphic lines. She tied her look together with an equally vibrant red coat and matching heels.
"the cherry on top," she cheekily captioned her Instagram at the time.
As of late, Kylie has been slaying the fashion game with risqué looks. On March 25, she shared a collage of photos, with one snapshot that certainly captured the attention of her 22 million followers. While posing in front of a mirror in her closet, the mother of one rocked an ultra-sexy Mugler bodysuit that left little to the imagination.
The stylish number was completely see-through with the exception of a few black lines that were cleverly embroidered on top. She accessorized with an oversized blazer, gloves and heels.
