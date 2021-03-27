Gwen Stefani Reveals the Secret to Looking Great—and Yes, It Has to Do With Blake Shelton

Watch : Miley Cyrus Offers to Sing at Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's Wedding

Gwen Stefani's version of the fountain of youth is her romance with Blake Shelton.

The "Hollaback Girl" artist spoke to Australia's Stellar magazine about how fans often talk about how, at 51, she has maintained her youthful glow.

"It's really hard for everyone to age and have to face life. Especially for females and people who have been in the spotlight it can be daunting, but you tackle it by just trying to be the most beautiful version of yourself inside and out," she told the outlet. "People talking about my ageing is a compliment, I guess. I'm kind of obsessed with how I'm ageing, too."

Her secret to staying the most beautiful version of herself, Gwen explained, is all about being happy in her relationship.

"Blake is the greatest guy," she said of her country singer fiancé, who popped the question in October of last year. "I look back over the past few years and look at pictures of when I first started kissing Blake, and I look the best I've ever looked in my life in those photos."