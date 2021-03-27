Hilary Duff Shares Sweet Family Photos With Baby Mae

Watch : Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma Welcome Their Second Baby

And baby makes five!

On Friday, March 24, 2021, Hilary Duff welcomed her third child, Mae James Bair, her second baby with husband Matthew Koma. The 33-year-old Lizzie McGuire alum and Younger actress announced the birth on Saturday, March 27, and shared sweet photos showing her family with baby Mae.

Some of the pics, which were posted on the star's Instagram Story, show Hilary and Matthew's 2-year-old daughter Banks Violet Bair, whose graduation to big sister was literally extra sweet, and the actress' 9-year-old son Luca Comrie, looking happier than ever as a proud big brother. Another photo showed the happy parents embracing. Hilary captioned the snap, "#GIRLDAD."

"Mae James Bair- We LOVE you beauty," she wrote on her regular Instagram feed. "3-24-21."

Hilary and Matthew announced her pregnancy in October with a video showing him hugging her around her baby bump. Hours before confirming Mae's birth, the couple teased fans about the arrival of their littlest love, with her sharing a pic of Banks and noting she's a "big sister," and Matthew introducing fans to the family's "new baby," which turned out to be an espresso machine.