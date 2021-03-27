Ashley Tisdale Calls Her Husband the "Best Dad" to Their Newborn Daughter for This Cute Reason

Ashley Tisdale is most certainly living the suite life.
The former Disney Channel star, who welcomed her first child with Christopher French earlier this week, shared a heartwarming post about their new roles as parents. More specifically, the High School Musical alum raved over her husband of six years, as he adorably wrapped their newborn daughter, Jupiter Iris, in a blanket.
"[Christopher] is determined to be an expert at the swaddle...," the proud mom gushed on Instagram Stories on March 26, alongside a black-and-white video of her hubby attempting to master the skill. "But seriously how sweet is he? Best dad."
Ashley later posted a photo of their family outing, writing, "Baby's first time outside."
The couple's sweet parenthood moments comes just a few days after the 35-year-old actress announced she was officially a mom. "Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21," she captioned her Instagram post on March 24.
Just six months ago, the pair shared the exciting news that they were expecting their first child together. On Sept. 17, 2020, the duo posted a maternity photo.
Making their baby announcement even more special? They celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary only a few days before.
In October, Ashley and Christopher revealed they were having a baby girl.
"This year has obviously been hard. For so many. Ups and downs, and an emotional roller coaster. I think this day was by far my favorite day EVER," the Suite Life of Zack and Cody star wrote at the time. "I cried I was so happy. Ps for all you people going above and beyond for gender reveal parties. A cake with the color inside is JUST as rewarding as fireworks but SAFER! #SheSoFrench."
While the actress gushed over her pregnancy, she also opened up about learning to embrace her body's many changes.
"Seeing my body look so different is still a little startling to me," she candidly shared in a March 19 post on her blog Frenshe. "It's like I don't fully recognize myself and almost like an out-of-body experience. Thoughts like, 'Is that really me?' come to mind. I think it comes down to body acceptance vs body love. I think that you can love your body, no matter what shape or form, but it's the acceptance part that trips me up a little."
The star also admitted that reading through social media comments made her experience a bit more challenging.
"I popped pretty early in pregnancy, and I had people say 'I think you're farther along than you think', 'Are you having twins?'—all very invasive things," Ashley explained. "However, I brushed those comments off as I do with any type of criticism. I think change can be hard, but I continue each day saying I love you to my body because it's doing so much, and it's creating is a beautiful miracle [sic]."
"I have to let the ego-mind go and appreciate that my body can even do this," she expressed. "It's letting go of my own needs because the needs of my baby are more important."
The "He Said She Said" singer echoed similar sentiments during an exclusive interview with E! News last December.
"It's always nerve-wracking to share such a vulnerable thing," she said of her pregnancy. "I share a lot of me and my personal journey...and I try to balance stuff where I can keep some stuff really secret and close."