Ciara and Russell Wilson Prove They're Goals After Celebrating 6th Anniversary of the Day They Met

Six years and counting!

There's no denying that Ciara and Russell Wilson are the definition of relationship goals. Case in point? The longtime couple, who tied the knot in July 2016, celebrated another meaningful anniversary in their romance—the day they met.

On Friday, March 26, the dynamic duo shared heartwarming tributes to each other to mark the date that kick-started their love story.

"You are Beauty to Me," the 35-year-old singer began her caption on Instagram Stories, alongside a photo of the 32-year-old NFL star. "How amazing we met this very day, 6 years ago. I love you so much. 3.26.15. My sweet love."

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback also posted his own tribute, writing on Instagram Stories, "6 years ago today we met & fell in love."

According to the pair's social media snapshots, they celebrated their anniversary with a casual night out. In one of Russell's posts, he and Ciara enjoyed a romantic walk in a backyard garden that featured decorative lights and beaded walls. Their dinner was just as picture-perfect, as they ate pizza.

"Yummy," the "Level Up" singer shared.