Harry & Meghan SpecialRoyal Family KardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Mandy Moore Shares New Photo of Baby Gus as She Struggles With Post-Pregnancy Ailment

Mandy Moore posted a new pic of her baby son Gus, while the This Is Us actress and singer battles a lingering post-pregnancy health issue.

By Corinne Heller Mar 27, 2021 5:15 PMTags
BabiesMandy Moore
Watch: Mandy Moore Gives Birth to Baby No. 1!

Mandy Moore is basking in motherhood bliss while also dealing with a lingering health issue from her pregnancy.

The 36-year-old This Is Us actress and singer gave birth last month to her and husband Taylor Goldsmith's first child, son August Harrison Goldsmith, nicknamed Gus. Weeks before welcoming the baby, Mandy revealed she was diagnosed with low platelets, which makes it difficult for blood to clot normally. The ailment is a common pregnancy complication but can also be a standalone immune disorder. On Friday, March 26, the star gave fans a health update and also revealed she hopes to have a second child someday.

"Back at the hematologist to see if my platelets have gone up since having the baby," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Platelets are going up but still not great. I'm on a mission to do whatever I can to get them to a solid place so I don't have to wonder or worry during the next pregnancy. Have to wait a few more months to absolutely confirm that it's in fact ITP [immune thrombocytopenia] and wasn't gestational thrombocytopenia."

photos
Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith's Cutest Pictures

Mandy then asked, "Friends with low platelets: what has worked? I took iron, b12 and folate...and ate all the lentils and dark leafy greens, etc."

Instagram / Mandy Moore

Trending Stories

1

Sharon Osbourne Is Leaving The Talk After Co-Host Controversy

2

Kendall Jenner Reacts After Mom Kris Shares "Pregnancy Announcement"

3

Why the Sarah Everard Murder Case Has Rattled Britain So Much

The following day, Saturday, March 27, Mandy shared on her Instagram page a sweet new photo of Taylor holding a smiling Gus. She wrote, "Twins."

Instagram / Mandy Moore

Taylor shared the same pic on his own Instagram page, with the caption, "My new best friend and I."

Meanwhile, Mandy is already back filming This Is Us, one month after giving birth to Gus. On Thursday, March 25, the actress posted on her Instagram Story a video of herself sitting in a hairstyling chair.

Instagram / Mandy Moore

"Mom is BACK at work!!!" she wrote, later adding alongside a selfie, "Beck is back. So grateful to be able to ease back into this job I love so much (and to be able to bring my sweet hubby and baby to hang with me)."

Trending Stories

1

Sharon Osbourne Is Leaving The Talk After Co-Host Controversy

2

Kendall Jenner Reacts After Mom Kris Shares "Pregnancy Announcement"

3

Why the Sarah Everard Murder Case Has Rattled Britain So Much

4

Zooey Deschanel Proves She’s Totally Unrecognizable Sans Bangs

5

Prince Albert Calls Out Meghan and Harry's Explosive Tell-All

Latest News

Chet Hanks Predicts a "White Boy Summer," Gets Dragged By the Internet

Viola Davis Is Excited to Play "Goddess" Michelle Obama in New Series

Ciara and Russell Wilson Celebrate 6th Anniversary of the Day They Met

Mandy Moore Shares New Baby Pic as She Battles Post-Pregnancy Ailment

Addison Rae Shares Self-Love Message In the Wake of Bryce Hall Split

Amelie Zilber's Jouer Cosmetics Collab Will Inspire You to Be Bold

Hilary Duff Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Matthew Koma