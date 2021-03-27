Addison Rae Reveals Why She's All About Self-Love In the Wake of Bryce Hall Split

Watch : Addison Rae & Bryce Hall Officially Breakup Amid Cheating Rumors

With self-love, Addison Rae knows she can't lose.

Earlier this week, the TikTok star—who has more than 78 million followers on the app—released her first single "Obsessed," a danceable bop that's all about loving yourself. On the March 26 episode of The Tonight Show, she spoke to host Jimmy Fallon about the meaning behind the song, which features the lyrics, "I'm obsessed with me as much as you / Say you'd die for me, I'd die for me too."

"It's obviously cliché to be like, 'Oh, love yourself, you're great,' but I think this song was kind of a reminder of that," the 20 year old explained. "One of the lyrics is 'If I lose you I'd still have me, I can't lose,' and that stood out to me a lot. I actually wrote that lyric. If you're looking for love with someone else, you have to find that first, or else you don't know what you're looking for. With social media nowadays, I think it's really important to love yourself for who you are because there are so many negative things that happen online."

She added, "It's a work in progress for me, and every other creator that's dealing with it."

Addison's message of self-love comes days after her former boyfriend, fellow social media creator Bryce Hall, confirmed that the two had split up amid cheating rumors, which he strongly denied.