Hilary Duff Gives Birth: Find Out the Name of Her and Matthew Koma's Second Baby

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's newborn has arrived!
On Saturday, March 27, the actress and her musician hubby announced the birth of their second child together, named Mae James Blair. Hilary posted on Instagram a photo of her holding the baby, her third baby overall, in an inflatable birthing pool, with her and Matthew's 2-year-old daughter Banks sitting in the water with them. The star's husband and her 9-year-old son Luca stare at the girls while leaning on the edge.
"Mae James Bair- We LOVE you beauty," Hilary wrote. "3-24-21"
She also posted on her Instagram Story a photo of baby Mae's tiny feet.
Earlier on Saturday, Matthew teased the arrival of the couple's newborn on his Instagram Story, where he introduced fans to the family's "new baby"...espresso machine. And on Friday, March 26, Hilary wrote on Instagram that Banks was a big sister.
The actress and Matthew welcomed their first child, whose full name is Violet Banks, in 2018. Luca is Hilary's son from her past marriage to Mike Comrie.
Last October, the couple, who tied the knot in 2019 after several years together, first announced their fam was growing. As Matthew so very aptly described on Instagram, "lol quarantine was fun."
In the months since, the Younger star has kept fans updated on the highs and lows of her pregnancy experience. At one point, Hilary was forced to quarantine away from her kids following an exposure to COVID-19. She also candidly discussed suffering from sciatica, and more recently came clean about her struggle with "lightning crotch."
The pain got so "awful," she described during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, that she texted her mide-wife for help.
Hilary recalled, "... [it's] like you're being struck by lightning and she just wrote back, ‘Oh lightning crotch' like it was no big thing and I was like, ‘This is quite traumatic.' Like, it'll just strike and all of a sudden you're doubled over and then it's gone."
Hilary's at-times bump road to baby No. 3 culminated in a chic and intimate baby shower thrown by her closest pals in mid-March.
"I got quality time with many of my LA friends who I haven't been able to see in one setting in so long and deeply missed my tried and trues who live far away," she shared on Instagram. "I love all of these women."
Hilary added, "Thank you for showing up for me in life through the thick and the thin. The thick being holy s--t I'm having a third child...send help!"
