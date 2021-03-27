Riverdale's Camila Mendes and Grayson Vaughn Break Up

Watch : Camila Mendes on "Riverdale" Season 4's Sudden Ending

Camila Mendes is a single woman. She and Grayson Vaughn have broken up after about a year of dating.

The Riverdale actress and her photographer boyfriend quietly ended things about a month ago, a source exclusively tells E! News.

"There was no drama at all, and they are still friends. Their relationship just ran its course," the source explains.

She has deleted photos of him on her Instagram feed and is not following him (though he follows her).

It seems that one of the factors that contributed to the split was her filming schedule. Camila kissed Grayson goodbye in September 2020 as she set off for Canada to resume her role as Veronica Lodge in Riverdale.

According to the insider, "Camila has been shooting in Canada and travel has been banned, so the pandemic didn't make it easy to see each other."

Her departure in the fall was, in fact, the way that Cami confirmed their relationship to her Instagram followers. The 26 year old posted a picture of them kissing on the jetway, before she took off in her plane. The actress captioned it, "That long distance kind of love."