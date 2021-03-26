Tiger King's Dillon Passage Announces Divorce From Joe Exotic

Joe Exotic and Dillon Passage are ending their marriage after more than three years together.
Dillon broke the news on Friday, March 26 in an Instagram statement, saying he plans to "always love and support" the Tiger King star as he remains behind bars for orchestrating an attempted murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin and violating wildlife protection laws.
Joe and Dillon's relationship was featured in last year's stranger-than-fiction Netflix docuseries that has since inspired multiple scripted series. Dillon is his fourth husband.
"In November of 2017 I met Joe who was there for me during a difficult time in my life," the 22-year-old shared on social media. "After just 9 short months he was arrested and, for the last two and a half years, we have been apart."
This separation, coupled with Dillon's sudden and "completely foreign" exposure to the limelight, put a strain on their relationship.
As he put it, "I felt as if I had a microscope constantly looming over me which was and still is incredibly uncomfortable."
And according to the Florida native, Joe's "recent social media tirades" have forced him to make a decision about their future together.
"I don't feel obligated to explain to the world what occurs in my personal life and, despite Joe taking to social media to air every grievance, I don't feel it's the healthiest way to handle private matters between two people," he said, referencing Joe's recent Instagram posts that allude to ongoing tension between the pair.
Dillon then confirmed, "Yes, Joe and I are seeking a divorce," writing, "This wasn't an easy decision to make but Joe and I both understand that this situation isn't fair to either of us. It's something that neither of us were expecting but we are going to take it day by day."
As for Joe, his attorney declined to comment on their breakup when contacted by E! News, but noted the 58-year-old is "simultaneously dealing with medical issues, civil rights violations and the appeal of his conviction."
Earlier this month, Joe told E! News exclusively that he was holding out hope for a pardon from President Joe Biden.