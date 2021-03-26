Tiger King's Dillon Passage Announces Divorce From Joe Exotic

Watch : Joe Exotic's Husband Speaks Out After "Tiger King"

Joe Exotic and Dillon Passage are ending their marriage after more than three years together.

Dillon broke the news on Friday, March 26 in an Instagram statement, saying he plans to "always love and support" the Tiger King star as he remains behind bars for orchestrating an attempted murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin and violating wildlife protection laws.

Joe and Dillon's relationship was featured in last year's stranger-than-fiction Netflix docuseries that has since inspired multiple scripted series. Dillon is his fourth husband.

"In November of 2017 I met Joe who was there for me during a difficult time in my life," the 22-year-old shared on social media. "After just 9 short months he was arrested and, for the last two and a half years, we have been apart."

This separation, coupled with Dillon's sudden and "completely foreign" exposure to the limelight, put a strain on their relationship.

As he put it, "I felt as if I had a microscope constantly looming over me which was and still is incredibly uncomfortable."