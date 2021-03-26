Kylie Jenner's Latest Wild Look Has Us Doing a Double Take

Watch : Kylie Jenner's Photo Dump May Include Her Wildest Look to Date

Red hot.

On Friday, March 26, Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share a closer look at the striking ensemble she wore to Justin Bieber's album launch party. For the industry event, the mother of one donned a custom cutout bodysuit by LaQuan Smith. The look featured cherry red velvet and sheer material—and Kylie looked more than good.

And it seems that the Kylie Cosmetics mogul was also a fan of the outfit as she wrote, "the cherry on top."

You can say that again! Singer SZA also applauded the outfit by commenting, "Uh huh."

This isn't the first time that Kylie has stunned us with a wild look. Earlier this week, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted another memorable ensemble. For the March 25 "photo dump" on Instagram, Kylie impressed her 222 million fans with a revealing Mugler look that included an oversized blazer. She topped off the outfit with black gloves and a pair of heels.