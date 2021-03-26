Reese Witherspoon Honors "Sweet Hubby" Jim Toth on Their 10th Wedding Anniversary

Watch : Reese Witherspoon's "Legally Blonde" Virtual Reunion

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth are celebrating 10 years of marriage!

The 45-year-old Oscar-winning actress paid tribute to her husband on Instagram on the milestone day—Friday, March 26. The Legally Blonde and The Morning Show star posted a photo of the two at their 2011 wedding at her ranch in Ojai, Calif.

"Celebrating 10 years of marriage to my sweet hubby," Reese wrote. "What a special day with all of our dear friends. Looking back, I can't believe it has gone so quickly! I guess that's how it goes with 3 kids, Big LOVE, lots of laughing, non- stop travel, so many dogs, and fun adventures... figuring out this crazy world together. Here's to many more days in the sun! I [red heart emoji] you, JT."

The photo she posted shows her smiling in her wedding dress as Jim kisses one of her temples. Reese wore a blush Monique Lhuillier gown and carried a bouquet of white roses. Her husband, a CAA agent, wore a gray suit.