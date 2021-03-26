Harry & Meghan SpecialGia GiudiceBritney SpearsWatch E!PhotosVideos

Spider-Man's Tom Holland Proves With Great Power Comes Even Greater Shirtless Pics

Tom Holland took to social media to show off his buff physique amid training for the third Spider-Man installation, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Keep scrolling for his incredibly transformation.

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is looking buff AF.

On Friday, March 26, Tom Holland took to his Instagram Story to share his recent muscle gains.

"I never post s--t like this but it's our last day so f--k it," he wrote alongside a photo of himself shirtless with his trainer. "Thank you @duffygaver for making everything about this job better. Love you pal."

He ended the kind caption with, "Last session. No.72."

Of course, fans went into a frenzy after seeing the snapshot. A stunned fan took to Twitter, writing, "Tom Holland is really just out there looking like that." Added another, "I don't like that he's 24 and I'm 30, and I know I don't need to tell on myself like this, but sometimes I am hit with a very strong urge to teach Tom Holland everything he knows."

While little is known about the plot of the third Spider-Man, titled Spider-Man: No Way Home, there are rumors Spider-Man alum Tobey MaguireAndrew Garfield, and/or Kirsten Dunst will make appearances. 

And, perhaps for once, Tom is keeping mum on whether those cameos are legit. Asked during a February interview with Variety, he said, "If they are, they haven't told me yet. That's something Marvel would do. 'So, that's who that tennis ball was!'"

Who knows if the actor is actually keeping the details close to the vest—or the crew really did give him a different script—but Tom did admit that the MCU addition is "the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made."

