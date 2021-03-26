Princess Sofia of Sweden Gives Birth, Welcomes Royal Baby No. 3 With Prince Carl Philip

Meet the newest royal baby!

The Office of The Marshal of the Realm Fredrik Wersäll announced that Princess Sofia, 36, and Prince Carl Philip, 41, of Sweden welcomed their third child, a baby boy, on March 26. It confirmed that both mother and child are in good health.

According to the Swedish Royal Court, the child, whose name was not revealed, was born at 11:19 am at Danderyd Hospital in Stockholm, weighing in at 3220 grams and measured at 49 centimeters long. The royal court noted Prince Carl Philip was present at the hospital throughout the birth. The little one joins big brothers Prince Alexander, 4, and Prince Gabriel, 3.

"We are so happy and grateful to be able to welcome our third son to our family," Prince Carl Philip said in a statement. "Princess Sofia and I, and his two big brothers, have all been longing for this day. And now we are looking forward to getting to know this new little member of our family."

The pregnancy was announced in December 2020, with the child's due date being noted as the "turn of the month March-April 2021."