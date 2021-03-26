Demi Lovato Recounts Relapse in Chilling New Song "Dancing With the Devil"

Watch : Demi Lovato's Biggest Revelations From New Documentary

Demi Lovato takes listeners on a harrowing journey through her own relapse into substance abuse in her new song.

In the single "Dancing With the Devil," also the title of her new YouTube documentary, the pop star sings about giving into temptation and spiraling back into addiction to drugs and alcohol. Both projects were drawn from her experience of relapsing in 2018 and then suffering a near-fatal opioid overdose later that year.

"It's just a little white line, I'll be fine," Lovato sings. "But soon that little white line is a little glass pipe / Tin foil remedy, almost got the best of me / I keep prayin' I don't reach the end of my lifetime, mmm."

The chorus goes, "I was dancing with the devil / Out of control / Almost made it to heaven / It was closer than you know / Playing with the enemy / Gambling with my soul / It's so hard to say no / When you're dancing with the devil."