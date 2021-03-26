Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale: Get 50% Off Clarins & Benefit Cosmetics

Harry & Meghan SpecialGia GiudiceBritney SpearsWatch E!PhotosVideos

Hurry, you only have 24 hours to get these discounts.

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway and Sephora is offering discounts on some of the same products. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem. These discounts are only here for one day.

You need to hurry up! Today is the only day to get 50% off Clarins Double Serum Complete Age Control Concentrate and Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel.

Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel

Create natural-looking, full brows with the Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel. The tapered brush makes it easy to achieve a mess-free application in an instant. This formula is water-resistant and long-wearing.

$24
$12
Sephora

Clarins Double Serum Complete Age Control Concentrate

The Clarins Double Serum Complete Age Control Concentrate is a top-selling anti-aging product that reduces wrinkles, promotes firmness, revives radiance, visibly tightens pores, and hydrates.

 

$90
$45
Sephora

