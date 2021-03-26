Harry & Meghan SpecialGia GiudiceBritney SpearsWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kendall Jenner Addresses Pregnancy Speculation After Kris Jenner's Accidental "Announcement"

Kendall Jenner took to Twitter to call out Kris Jenner after the momager seemingly shared a “pregnancy announcement.” Keep scrolling for the real details on what happened.

Leave it to a mom to accidentally embarrass you on the internet.

On Thursday, March 25, Kris Jenner took to Twitter to send her daughter Kendall Jenner a bit of positive energy.

"You got this!!!," the mother of six wrote, followed by a baby bottle emoji. Naturally, followers assumed they were getting the inside scoop to a baby Jenner on the way, but then Kendall stepped in, tweeting, "Mom, this looks like a pregnancy announcement!"

So where was the confusion? Well, for those not watching Keeping Up with The Kardashians, during the March 25 episode, the 25-year-old model helped out her older sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian by babysitting their kids so they can have a girls' night at their Malibu vacation home, which Kris was clearly watching last night.

Of course, fans got a kick out of the brief moment of miscommunication with the misused baby bottle emoji. "For a moment i thought kendall was pregnant but then i found out she is a nanny, my god i almost had a cardiac arrest," a fan wrote. Another joked, "Hahaha poor Kendall! That's moms- they love ya but still embarrass you even as adults."

For fans who missed the KUWTK episode, the girls' night was actually Kris' idea since she noticed Kim going through a lot amid her relationship with Kanye West.  

"There's a lot going on in the media right now and Kim is going through a really, really hard time," Khloe said during the show. "She's dealing with a lot internally. I think my mom's idea to get Kim to have a good time is really cute."

As fans may know, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February after six years of marriage.

