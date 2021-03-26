Mandy Moore Returns to Filming This Is Us 1 Month After Giving Birth

Rebecca Pearson is back!
On Thursday, March 25, Mandy Moore took to her Instagram Story to announce her return to the set of This Is Us after giving birth late last month.
"Mom is BACK at work!!!" she captioned a video of her sitting her a hair styling chair. In the following Story, she wrote alongside a selfie, "Beck is back. So grateful to be able to ease back into this job I love so much (and to be able to bring my sweet hubby and baby to hang with me)."
As fans may recall, the singer welcomed her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith on Feb. 23. After her little one's arrival, Mandy took to social media to share her newborn with the world.
"Gus is here," she wrote alongside a photo of the baby in a blue onesie. "Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined."
Mandy announced her pregnancy back in September with the short and sweet social media caption, "Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021."
The star tied the knot with Taylor in November 2018. She gushed about him in an interview with Glamour that year, stating, "He makes me melt. I can imagine no better partner. He's going to be the most tremendous father. I view the past as a stepping-stone to get me where I am today. I would gladly weather all of that a million times over if it brought me to Taylor again."