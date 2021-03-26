Grand Canyon Basketball Star Oscar Frayer Dead at 23 Just Days After Playing in NCAA Tournament

Grand Canyon University is mourning the loss of basketball player Oscar Frayer.

According to the school, the 23-year-old athlete died in a car crash in California on March 23. The GCU Antelopes team website states that Oscar's sister, Andrea Moore, and a friend also passed in the accident.

"We love O," head coach Bryce Drew said in a statement. "He was the heartbeat of our team with his vibrant, energetic personality. I cannot put into words the hurt and sadness we all feel, but we know he is in heaven and that gives us great joy to know we will be together again."

Just days ago, on March 20, Oscar scored eight points in the team's game against Iowa in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament. While Iowa went on to defeat GCU with a score of 86-74, Oscar had three blocks and five assists in the game.