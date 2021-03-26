Harry & Meghan SpecialGia GiudiceBritney SpearsWatch E!PhotosVideos

Grand Canyon Basketball Star Oscar Frayer Dead at 23 Just Days After Playing in NCAA Tournament

Just days after playing in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, Grand Canyon University basketball star Oscar Frayer passed away in a car crash in California, the school confirmed.

By Jess Cohen Mar 26, 2021 11:23 AMTags
SportsBasketballCelebrities
Oscar Frayer, BasketballDavid Kadlubowski

Grand Canyon University is mourning the loss of basketball player Oscar Frayer.

According to the school, the 23-year-old athlete died in a car crash in California on March 23. The GCU Antelopes team website states that Oscar's sister, Andrea Moore, and a friend also passed in the accident.

"We love O," head coach Bryce Drew said in a statement. "He was the heartbeat of our team with his vibrant, energetic personality. I cannot put into words the hurt and sadness we all feel, but we know he is in heaven and that gives us great joy to know we will be together again."

Just days ago, on March 20, Oscar scored eight points in the team's game against Iowa in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament. While Iowa went on to defeat GCU with a score of 86-74, Oscar had three blocks and five assists in the game. 

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2021's Fallen Stars

"I bleed purple FOREVER!!!!" Oscar tweeted after the game. "THANK YOU LOPE NATION for the last 5 years..it's been nothing less than amazing..from President Mueller, to our coaching staff, to my brothers who I compete with everyday..it's love FOREVER. 4 Gone."

Watch: In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2020

Trending Stories

1

Bindi Irwin Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Chandler Powell

2

The Masked Singer Unmasks the Raccoon

3

Sommer Ray Accuses Machine Gun Kelly of Cheating on Her With Megan Fox

The university also released a statement on Oscar's passing this week.

"On the court, Oscar was known as the 'High Flyer' and will be remembered for his soaring dunks, tenacious defense and game-changing blocked shots," the message said. "Off the court, he will be remembered for his infectious smile, energetic spirit and caring soul that made him one of the most well-liked students on campus."

Trending Stories

1

Bindi Irwin Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Chandler Powell

2

The Masked Singer Unmasks the Raccoon

3

Sommer Ray Accuses Machine Gun Kelly of Cheating on Her With Megan Fox

4

Kim Kardashian's Marriage Issues Worry Her Family on KUWTK

5

Ryan Edwards' Wife Speaks Out After Alleged Teen Mom Firings

Latest News

Get 50% Off Kopari Beauty and More at Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty

Bindi Irwin Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Chandler Powell

Basketball Star Oscar Frayer Dead at 23 Days After NCAA Tournament

These Best-Selling Bath Towels Are on Sale for Only $4!

'Vaccine Shirts' Are the Latest Pandemic Must-Have

Chrissy Teigen Names the L.A. Landmark Where She & John Had Public Sex

Mary-Kate & Ashley Are Cute Mouseketeers in John Stamos' Throwback Pic