Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Are the Cutest Mouseketeers in John Stamos' Throwback Photo

John Stamos was feeling nostalgic on March 25 when he posted an unforgettable photo of himself, twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen and a certain anthropomorphic rodent.

When it comes to a top-notch throwback game, John Stamos has got it, dude. 

The 57-year-old actor decided to turn his Instagram followers into the happiest people on earth when he shared a vintage photo of himself and former Full House co-stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen as they all got better acquainted with Minnie Mouse. 

"#TBT In honor of @disneyland opening soon!" John captioned the priceless theme-park shot, seen below. 

In the photo, Mary-Kate and Ashley wore matching dresses and Mickey-ears hats as a performer dressed as Minnie put their arms around the twins. Ashley's hat was turned backwards, revealing her monogrammed first name on it. 

For his part, John wore a blue cap pulled down low over his eyes and squatted down in order to be at the girls' level. 

As fans of the enduring ABC sitcom know, Full House aired a two-part episode called "The House Meets the Mouse" in 1993 that featured the Tanners heading to Disney World in Orlando, Fla. However, the Olsens appear to be younger in this throwback photo than they would have been in the Disney World episode. 

This isn't the first time that the Scream Queens alum has dipped into the vault to tickle his followers with a precious pic featuring a member of the Olsen family.

On March 4, John unearthed a previously unseen shot of himself with Mary-Kate and Ashley's sister Elizabeth Olsen that was taken when the future WandaVision star was likely 6 years old. 

"One day she's a little girl wandering the set, and next thing you know, she's taking over a whole town, mindcontrolling the citizens to play out her favorite TV Sitcoms!" he captioned it. "They grow up so fast."

