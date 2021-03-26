Listen to Taylor Swift's First Fearless Vault Release "You All Over Me" With Maren Morris

Watch : Taylor Swift Shares Sweet Gift From Beyonce After GRAMMYs Win

Welcome back to the world of 17-year-old Taylor Swift.

Swifties can finally relive one of the singer's golden eras with a brand new Fearless song. On Friday, March 26, Taylor released "You All Over Me," featuring Maren Morris, her first unheard song "from the vault" that will be on her upcoming album, Fearless (Taylor's Version).

"You All Over Me" can be heard in the video below and is one of six never-before-released bonus tracks that almost made it onto her Fearless album in 2008. It's the second single from her new version, which is expected out April 9, after "Love Story (Taylor's Version)" dropped last month in time for Valentine's Day.

The song explains how she's lived and learned following a painful breakup. "God knows, too long, and wasted time/ Lost tears, swore that I'd get out of here/ But no amount of freedom gets you clean/ I still got you all over me," the Grammy winner sings.