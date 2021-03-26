Harry & Meghan SpecialGia GiudiceBritney SpearsWatch E!PhotosVideos

Grey's Anatomy Is Bringing Back Another Fan-Favorite Character to Meredith's Beach

Grey's Anatomy aired a promo on March 25 revealing that another familiar face will soon be joining Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) on the beach.

Meredith Grey's beach is becoming quite the popular hangout spot on Grey's Anatomy

The character portrayed by Ellen Pompeo gets a major surprise in next week's episode when she's visited during a dream sequence by her late sister Lexie, played by Chyler Leigh. A preview of the highly anticipated reunion aired after the show's Thursday, March 25 episode and can be seen below.

"The surprise beach guest you've been waiting for," read the words on the screen during the teaser for the upcoming April 1 installment. 

The footage showed Meredith's delighted reaction as she greets her sister with, "Lexie!" Viewers then saw Lexie chuckle excitedly. 

As the pair sat on rocks along the water, Meredith shared, "I like it here." Later, Lexie asked, "Are you gonna stay?"

Lexie, Meredith's younger paternal half-sister, was introduced as a surgical intern in season 3. The character was killed off in a devastating plane crash during the season 8 finale that aired in May 2012. 

Since leaving Grey's, Chyler, 38, has taken on the role of Alex Danvers on The CW's Supergirl.

This season's previous beach visitors have included Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), George O'Malley (T.R. Knight) and Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti), who died during the show's March 12 episode.

ABC

Meredith remains on a ventilator after testing positive for COVID-19 but has been experiencing vivid visions of herself spending time along the coast.

In a March 12 interview with Deadline, showrunner and executive producer Krista Vernoff teased that more characters will be joining Meredith on the beach. While she didn't name names, Krista did promise "some surprises in store."

