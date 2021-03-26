Meet the Actor Cast Opposite Kristen Stewart in Princess Diana Movie Spencer

Over the years, multiple actors have portrayed Prince Charles. From Alex Jennings to Josh O'Connor, numerous Brits have stepped into the shoes of the Prince of Wales. But now, it's Jack Farthing's turn.
The 35-year-old Englishman has been cast in the role opposite Kristen Stewart, who is portraying the late Princess Diana, in the Pablo Larraín film Spencer. Together, the pair will portray the royal family's trip to Queen Elizabeth II's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, where they all celebrated Christmas in 1991. It was reportedly during this family gathering that Princess Diana realized it was high time she officially ended her marriage to the future King of England.
And though Jack has taken on an impressive role, it seems the director is keen to focus on Diana's perspective of those three days at Sandringham. After all, the movie is named Spencer, in recognition of the young woman Diana was when she married into the British royal family.
As Larraín previously explained to Deadline, "We decided to get into a story about identity, and around how a woman decides somehow, not to be the queen. She's a woman who, in the journey of the movie, decides and realizes that she wants to be the woman she was before she met Charles."
Fans of the BBC series Poldark will recognize the actor as George Warleggan, the mortal enemy of Aidan Turner's Ross Poldark. Additionally, he's starred in Blandings, and acted alongside Olivia Munn in the Netflix movie Love, Wedding, Repeat.
Jack and Kristen are currently filming Spencer, so there is no trailer to see just yet. But multiple photos of Kristen as Diana have been released to drum up excitement, which you can check out here!