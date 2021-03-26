8 'Vaccine Shirts' to Help You Rock The Latest Pandemic Fashion Trend

Harry & Meghan SpecialGia GiudiceBritney SpearsWatch E!PhotosVideos

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

After contributing $1 million to coronavirus research at Vanderbilt University's Medical Center last year, Dolly Parton finally got to a taste of her own medicine when she received her coronavirus vaccine a few weeks ago. While most were focused on the meaningful full circle moment, we could not help but notice the genius, shimmery cold-shoulder sweater she wore for the occasion. Instead of having to hike up her sleeves or awkwardly pull down a tee for the injection, she just sat there looking fabulous thanks to the cut-outs on her sweater!

Fast forward a few weeks later, many people are following in her footsteps and seeking out cold-shoulder sweaters and shirts for their vaccine appointments. Not only is the 'Vaccine Top' trend great for making a fashion statement while getting your vaccine, you can also wear this classic style year-round! 

See below for our favorite 'Vaccine Tops'.

Florboom Womens Cold Shoulder Top

With over 11 colors, you can get one of these flowy shirts to match every occasion. We love the cutouts on the sleeves!

$17
Amazon

H:ours Serena Cut Out Sweater

Make a fashion statement when you get your vaccine! This shimmery top will take you from vaccine appointment to date night in no time.

$88
$62
Revolve

Exlura Women's Off Shoulder Sweater

With over 5,100 5-Star Reviews on Amazon, this top is a must for all times of the year. Pair it with long pants in the winter or tuck it in shorts during the warmer months.

$30
Amazon

Women's Nine West Ribbed One-Shoulder Top

This stylish sweater comes in blue and white so you can have options when planning your vaccine fit. Even better, score 15% off when you use code SHOP15. 

$11-$19
Kohl's

Mischa One-Shoulder Top

We love this mauve top! Not only is the color super cute, the construction of the shirt allows you to get the vaccine in style.

$58
$40
Anthropologie

Minclouse Women's Summer Short Sleeves Tops

This $18 top features a loose casual style that gives off a slimming effect. Plus, it comes in eight different hues.

$18
Amazon

JLCNCUE Women's Long Sleeves Off-Shoulder Pullover Tops

Dress this top up or down! We love the flirty one shoulder style that you can rock year-round.

$22
Amazon

Central Park West x Revolve Liberty One Shoulder Sweater

This cold-shoulder sweater offers a cozy cotton blend that you won't want to take off.

$150
Revolve

