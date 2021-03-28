Why Women Everywhere Love Josie Maran's Clean Beauty Products

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Keeping it clean has never looked so good.

For many years, Josie Maran has built a loyal following of beauty lovers thanks to her argan oil based skin care. In fact, she's one of QVC's biggest stars whenever she brings her line of clean beauty to the shopping network.

As E! News continues to highlight incredible businesswomen during Women's History Month, it's impossible not to give praise to Josie.

"My main purpose for my brand was and is to empower the beauty industry and therefore all people who use beauty products with healthier, safer and more sustainably minded beauty," Josie explained to E! News. "We shouldn't have to a sacrifice our health or the planet's health for beauty. Another goal I set and am proud to say is true today is that Josie Maran is a brand founded and led by women, with female empowerment central to our values and vision."

Whether you're new to the brand or a long-time shopper, chances are you're going to be tempted to purchase some of her top-rated items below. As for what keeps Josie going? The answer is simple. "When a customer shares that she has fallen in love with caring for herself through my products," she shared. "The simple act of self-love can transform a person's life and that is invaluable to me."