Why Women Everywhere Love Josie Maran's Clean Beauty Products

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Keeping it clean has never looked so good.
For many years, Josie Maran has built a loyal following of beauty lovers thanks to her argan oil based skin care. In fact, she's one of QVC's biggest stars whenever she brings her line of clean beauty to the shopping network.
As E! News continues to highlight incredible businesswomen during Women's History Month, it's impossible not to give praise to Josie.
"My main purpose for my brand was and is to empower the beauty industry and therefore all people who use beauty products with healthier, safer and more sustainably minded beauty," Josie explained to E! News. "We shouldn't have to a sacrifice our health or the planet's health for beauty. Another goal I set and am proud to say is true today is that Josie Maran is a brand founded and led by women, with female empowerment central to our values and vision."
Whether you're new to the brand or a long-time shopper, chances are you're going to be tempted to purchase some of her top-rated items below. As for what keeps Josie going? The answer is simple. "When a customer shares that she has fallen in love with caring for herself through my products," she shared. "The simple act of self-love can transform a person's life and that is invaluable to me."
Josie Maran Argan & Hemp 5 Minute Facial Treatment
Let's face it: Everybody wants to save time when it comes to beauty. Fortunately, Josie's latest product is a 3-in-1 fast-lane facial that instantly smooths skin's appearance, boosts radiance and provides skin with vital hydration. As a bonus, you can do it all at home.
Josie Maran Super-Size 6 oz. 100% Pure Argan Oil Light
Josie loved it so much that she super-sized it! Ideal for all skin types and perfect for wearing under makeup, this product moisturizes deeply and absorbs quickly, leaving a semi-matte finish. Plus, you can use it on your hair to treat split ends, nails to condition cuticles and your feet and toes to soften rough patches.
Josie Maran Argan Whipped Body Butter & Body Butter Tube Kit
Offered in both a convenient tube and classic jar, this hydrating body butter collection helps to improve the look of dry, fine lines. We urge you to find out why so many QVC shoppers can't stop raving about Josie's body butter.
Josie Maran Super-Size Argan Milk Self-Tanning Serum with Mitt
The countdown to summer is on! Josie's 3-in-1 sunless tanner helps deliver moisture to the skin for an even application of DHA for the look of a rich, sun-kissed glow. In a recent survey, 100% of participants liked the color of their tan after using this product.
Josie Maran Argan Spring Scents 4-Piece Hand Cream Set
After a year spent washing hands time and time again, it's finally time to reward them. Josie's hand cream comes in sweet scents like tangerine balsam, sweet citrus and vanilla fig.
Josie Maran Vibrancy Full Coverage Argan Concealer
For just $28, Josie hopes your skin will look brighter, more refreshed, natural looking and glowing with her concealer that comes in seven different shades.
Josie Maran Natural Wonders Argan Color Stick & Lip Gloss Kit
Add a beautiful pop of color to your lips and cheeks with Josie's kit that's already receiving rave reviews from customers. "The color stick is more creamy and blends onto skin easily," one shopper raved on QVC.com. "The lip glosses provide a pretty shine and are nourishing. Happy customer."
Josie Maran Argan Black Oil 10x Volume 5-Pc Mascaras
Ladies, treat your lashes to the nourishing, lash-softening effect of 100% pure argan oil. Josie's mascaras are mixed with blackest-black iron mineral pigments and delivered in an innovative five-ball brush that reaches every lash.
Still shopping? Our editors are buying these affordable Amazon items on repeat. And shop more Amazon products that do what they actually promise.