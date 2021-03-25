Lea Michele Explains Why She Felt at Her "Lowest" During "Very Scary" Pregnancy

Watch : Lea Michele Welcomes Baby Boy With Zandy Reich

About seven months after welcoming her first baby, Lea Michele is sharing all the details of her "very scary" pregnancy.

The Glee alum joined fellow new mom Katherine Schwarzenegger for her "Before, During & After" motherhood series on Instagram Live on Thursday, March 25.

Lea has stayed mainly out of the public eye ever since her baby boy, Ever, was born in August, though she has posted some discreet pictures of her little one.

Now, Lea is revealing what her motherhood experience was really like, saying, "I had a very, very intense, very scary pregnancy."

She continued, "I've never shared my experience with anyone, which I think is something that—now that I am a mom—I see myself doing in a lot of ways, not sharing for fear of not sounding perfect or just being afraid… I withheld a lot of my experience."

Lea's journey to parenthood was complicated by her polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis, which nearly led her to give up on trying for a baby.