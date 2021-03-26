Harry & Meghan SpecialGia GiudiceBritney SpearsWatch E!PhotosVideos

See Cardi B Fangirl Over Kylie Jenner in Never-Before-Seen "WAP" Music Video Footage

Watch: Kylie Jenner in Cardi B's "WAP": "KUWTK" Katch-Up (S20, Ep2)

Two icons fangirling over each other? We love to see it.

Tonight's brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at Kylie Jenner's cameo in Cardi B's "WAP" music video.

"Cardi B reached out to see if Kylie would be in her music video," Kris Jenner explains in the never-before-seen footage above. "This is Kylie's first day on the set. It's her big Cardi B video debut."

While Kylie flaunts her hot body on set, Kris and Cardi have a cute, candid moment backstage. "Thank you for asking Kylie to be in the video," the momager tells the rapper.

"I was literally praying to the lord every night," a visibly excited Cardi says.

"Did you say hi to Kylie?" Kris asks before the Grammy winner replies, "No not yet, I'm nervous."

"She's so excited to see you," the KUWTK star says before calling to her daughter, "Kylie, Cardi wants to say hi to you!" 

Kylie Jenner's Bikini Pics

When the two finally meet, Cardi can't help but fangirl over the makeup mogul as she gushes, "You look so good!"

"Oh my god, I'm so excited," Kylie replies.

"Like you don't understand, I prayed," Cardi tells her before Kylie quickly states, "It's the highlight of my career."

After Kylie asks about Cardi's daughter Kulture, the music superstar continues to gush over the E! star, "Your body looks wow!"

"I've gained a little quarantine weight so I'm happy," Kylie replies.

See Cardi and Kylie's adorable interaction in the KUWTK video above and scroll down to relive all the celeb cameos in Cardi's "WAP" music video.

Kylie Jenner

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and makeup mogul wore a fierce leopard-print ensemble with matching thigh-high boots.

Normani

Remember when Normani competed on Dancing With the Stars? Well, the singer and former Fifth Harmony member just took her moves to a whole new level.

Rosalía

The Grammy winner slayed in a red latex suit.

Mulatto

The rapper rocked this baby blue look.

Rubi Rose

Rubi Rose turned heads in this red number.

Sukihana

Sukihana rocked a striped, metallic outfit with a touch of bling.

