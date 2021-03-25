14 Affordable Bridesmaids Gifts They'll Actually Use

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Of course, it is so special to be included in someone's wedding party. However, it feels less than practical to have a whole drawer full of "bride tribe" tank tops that you've re-purposed as gym apparel or a cabinet of mismatched "bridesmaid" cups. It would be great to give/get a bridesmaid gift that people will love to use.
Planning a wedding is no easy task, especially amid a pandemic. However, there's no need to fret about searching for bridesmaid gifts on top of everything else on your to-do list. We did that for you! From a compact mirror that also charges your phone to a bracelet that doubles as a flask, we've found some great gifts your girls will love.
Check out our favorite finds from Amazon, Revolve, Birdy Grey, Anthropologie and Lulus below. You might even end up buying some of these for yourself.
Cellet Compact LED Light With Power Bank
This compact has two different built-in mirrors and a power bank to charge your phone. It comes with a USB cord, but you can also use your own to charge Apple, Samsung, and Android devices. This is the perfect gift for a woman on the go. There's even a bright LED light around the mirror for perfectly-lit makeup application. It's available in pink and black.
Sprinkled With Pink Monogram Pool Bag
It's always thoughtful to give a personalized gift with someone's name or initials. These translucent bags are perfect to store sunscreen, makeup, and other essentials whether you're poolside, packing for a trip, or if you just want your favorite products in one place. These PVC bags are environmentally friendly and easy to clean. After you decide on the text and color selections, it's ready to ship in just 2-3 business days, which is very impressive for a custom piece.
Maxam Bracelet Flask
No matter where you are, you'll always be ready to take a sip (or a shot) with this bracelet that's actually a flask. You'll be the life the life of the party, for sure. The flask bracelet is available in gold and silver.
Odd Novelties Red Lipstick Stainless Steel Flask
If you prefer a flask that you'd rather keep in your purse, but you still want a fun one, buy this red lipstick flask. It even comes with a little funnel for a spill-free pour every time... hopefully.
Becko Jewelry Organizer Roll Travel Bag
This jewelry roll is a great way to organize your jewelry when you travel. It has elastic bands to prevent necklaces from intertwining with each other and organizational components specifically designed to store earrings, rings, watches, and bracelets. There's also a pouch to fit sunglasses or any other must-have accessories. It's available in grey, navy, pink, light blue, and purple.
Picnic at Ascot Personalized Monogrammed Engraved Hardwood Cutting Board for Cheese & Charcuterie
If you have a friend who loves to host, she'll adore the Picnic at Ascot charcuterie board set. It's already monogrammed, so there's no need to place a special order. The set includes a ceramic dish, stainless steel cheese markers, knives, and a built-in magnetic strip to hold the knives in place.
Crazy Lady Women's Fuzzy Fluffy Furry Fur Slippers
Thus plush faux fur slippers come in ten different colors. The house slippers also have a strong, rubber sole, which means you won't need to put on a pair of shoes if you pop outside to grab the mail or want to enjoy a cup of coffee in the backyard.
Sprinkled With Pink Hello Sunshine Embroidered Floppy Beach Hat
Of course, this hat would be adorable for the group pictures at a bachelorette party, but since it doesn't say "bride tribe," "bridesmaid," or anything else wedding-related, people can wear this on subsequent trips too. There's even a coordinating white hat, which would be perfect for a bride-to-be.
Petite Boutique 16K Gold Your Name Bar Bracelet
There's just something so precious about a personalized gift. Engrave a name, initials, coordinates, or a special message on a16K gold, silver, or rose gold plated bar bracelet. This design is so simple that it can work with every outfit.
Pengxiaomei 12-Piece Satin Elastic Hair Bands
$5 for 12 scrunchies is such a great deal. The material is so soft that it doesn't pull at your hair or leave creases. You can give each bridesmaid her favorite color scrunchie or just give her the whole pack so she has options to choose from every day.
Turquaz Linen Women's Pure Color Satin Short Kimono Robe
The getting-ready photoshoot with bridesmaids in matching robes has become a staple. If the robes are for your photos, you might as well buy them for your friends. Plus, after getting ready in a satin robe for the wedding, your bridesmaids might make it an everyday thing from that point on. It feels luxurious and prevents makeup from ruining an outfit. There are over 30 colors and prints to choose from, including white for the bride.
Birdy Grey Spence Convertible Dress
The best gift you can give bridesmaids is a decrease in their wedding expenses. If the budget allows, pay for the bridesmaid dresses. Every dress from Birdy Grey is under $100 and there are so many beautiful color options.
Mythical Kind of Love Maxi Dress
If you want to cover the cost of bridesmaids' dresses without breaking the bank, Lulus has so many gorgeous options with prices ranging from $59 to $230.
Pinch Provisions Minimergency Kit
You don't have to overpack to feel prepared. The Pinch Provisions Minimergency Kit has everything you need to combat accidental spills, wardrobe malfunctions, and other unexpected mishaps in a compact pouch. The kit includes hair spray, nail polish remover, emery board, lip balm, earring backs, clear elastics, bobby pins, mending kit, safety pin, Shemergency tape, stain remover, deodorant towelette, tampon, breath freshener, dental floss, adhesive bandage, mini blotting tissues, facial tissue, tweezers, and compact mirror. These are great to have on hand for the big day or just in general.
