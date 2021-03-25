Would Justin Theroux Join the Sex and the City Revival? Watch His Response

Watch : "Sex and the City" Reboot: Would Justin Theroux Ever Return?

And just like that, Justin Theroux made us even more hopeful about the Sex and the City revival series.

When asked if he would be willing to join the cable network's upcoming reboot, And Just Like That, Theroux joked to E! News, "Let me check my email or see if anyone called. I still have no email from Sarah Jessica."

Jokes aside, he's totally game. "Yeah, of course I would love to," he said. "If they wanted to have me, I'd do Sex and The City again."

On a 1998 episode of the original series, Theroux, now 49, played Jared, a conceited author and friend of Stanford (Willie Garson). A year later, he returned as Vaughn Wysel, a short story writer who dates Carrie...and whose sexual performance leaves much to be desired. While that character wasn't exactly the dreamiest, Valerie Harper did play his mom. So it wasn't all so bad.