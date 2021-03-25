Harry & Meghan SpecialGia GiudiceBritney SpearsWatch E!PhotosVideos

Sonja Morgan's Daughter Quincy Gives a Rare Look Into Her Luxe Life

The Real Housewives of New York City star's 20-year-old daughter just made her Instagram public. See all her fabulous photos.

It's good to be Sonja Morgan's daughter.

The Real Housewives of New York City star's daughter Quincy Morgan is giving fans a rare look into her fabulous life after finally making her Instagram profile public this week.

"I never thought I would make my social media public but here I am," Quincy, whose dad is John Adams Morgan of the J.P. Morgan empire, posted on Wednesday, Mar. 24 in her stories, adding, "Excited to welcome everyone along for the ride."

The 20-year-old artist and college student certainly lives life to the fullest and her IG page is filled with photos of friends, glamorous getaways and vacations, dinners with her gal pals, art shows, fun fashion, her Bravolebrity mom and so much more. There's even a bevy of bikini-clad snapshots that prove she's definitely got her gorgeous mom's genes.

Quincy even has a separate IG account dedicated to her beautiful paintings.

photos
Real Housewives of New York City: Where Are They Now?

And Bravo fans will get a kick when they see Quincy's 2020 Mother's Day tribute to Sonja. 

"It had to be done. Happy Mother's Day to an ICON. I love you very much @sonjatmorgan," Quincy wrote with photos of herself recreating some of her mom's most meme-worthy moments on RHONY.

We love to see it.

Scroll through the photo gallery below to see more pics from Quincy's luxe life.

The Real Housewives of New York City returns May 4 on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Instagram
Family Photo

Quincy poses with mom Sonja Morgan and her pet pooch.

Instagram
Flower Power

The 20-year-old looks lovely in a green dress.

Instagram
Bikini Babe

"If you ask @ep3nn what the virus looks like, she will show you a photo of me."

Instagram
R&R

"TMI," Quincy wrote on a collection of vacation pics.

Instagram
Candid Camera

The blonde beauty flashes a smile over dinner.

Instagram
Sightseeing

Quincy takes in the sights during her getaway.

Instagram
BFFs

Quincy poses with a male friend.

Instagram
Selfie Time

Quincy snaps a selfie in a red swimsuit

Instagram
Teenager No More

Quincy celebrates her 20th birthday in November 2020.

Instagram
Birthday Girl

"but it was the best of times and it was the worst of times...sure as hell not the end of times."

Instagram
Lake Time

"Two peas in a pod," Quincy wrote while sun bathing with a gal pal.

Instagram
All American Girl

"@christina.philipson says I remind her of a picnic table."

Instagram
Gallery Gal

"Thank you to everyone who showed up to support me, and helped make this show a success!" Quincy wrote.

Instagram
Life's a Drag

The artists poses with a pal during her SoHo art show.

Instagram
College Life

"No more Saturday classes."

