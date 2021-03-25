Ryan Edwards' Wife Mackenzie Speaks Out After Family's Alleged Firing From Teen Mom

Watch : "Teen Mom OG" Stars Give Updates on Their Men

The cast of Teen Mom OG may look a bit different in seasons to come.

Earlier this week, multiple reports surfaced that Ryan Edwards and his parents Larry and Jen Edwards would no longer be filming with the MTV show.

While appearing on Without a Crystal Ball, Ryan's wife Mackenzie Edwards addressed the situation head on. "Jen and Larry got fired. We got fired," she shared with host Katie Joy. "They said that when [Maci Bookout] didn't fulfill her obligations or like basically didn't have enough content, that they call us back."

As for how Ryan reacted to the news, Mackenzie said he's ready to move on from the MTV franchise. As she explained, "He was just like, 'Don't. We're gonna move on. We're gonna live our lives. We're gonna do our jobs and, you know, have a normal life. Like don't waste your time or your breath coming back.'"

E! News has reached out to MTV for comment. Larry also addressed his future with the network telling The Sun, "We, the family have been let go from the show by the network. It's unbelievable."