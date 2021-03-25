Harry & Meghan SpecialDavid DobrikKaty & OrlandoJessica SimpsonWatch E!PhotosVideos

We Solemnly Swear This Daniel Radcliffe Look-Alike Will Make You Do a Double Take

It isn't wizardry, just the magic of TikTok. Scroll on to see the social media star who calls himself Daniel Radcliffe's "unofficial lookalike."

By Elyse Dupre Mar 25, 2021 5:25 PMTags
Daniel Radcliffe is that you?

Meet Felix Lalo—a French recording artist and music producer with an uncanny resemblance to the 31-year-old Harry Potter alum. So much so, in fact, he's officially dubbed himself Daniel's "unofficial lookalike."

The magic began in February after Felix shared his first TikTok video comparing his face to Daniel's. Followers couldn't believe how much the two looked alike. "You are his clone," one person wrote. "I thought you were him. Wow."

Added another, "Your [sic] a wizard Harry."

Ever since, Felix has continued to embrace the similarities and make more videos. He goes all out for them, too—rocking the glasses, Hogwarts attire and wand. He's even done duets with other doppelgängers, including a few creators dressed up as Emma Watson's Hermoine Granger. So it's not a surprise the social media star's videos have millions of views and he has about 1.1 million TikTok followers.

See the Kid Stars of Harry Potter Then and Now

To see the side-by-side comparison and more celebrity look-alikes, scroll on.

Warner Bros. Pictures/Entertainment Pictures via ZUMA Press, TikTok
Daniel Radcliffe

You're a wizard, Harry...er, Felix. Fans couldn't believe how much French recording artist Felix Lalo looks like the Harry Potter actor.

tiktok, Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
Ed Sheeran

Not only does this doppelgänger resemble like the singer, but he's also performed as him. However, the social media star's real name is Nic and he lives in Germany.

Twitter/BACKGRID
Harry Styles

After a TikTok user captured a clip of a local Starbucks barista named Sean, the Internet went wild, pointing out his uncanny resemblance to the "Watermelon Sugar" singer.

Instagram
Ariana Grande

Wow! TikTok user Paige Niemann is rising to fame with her impression of superstar Ariana Grande

When the singer watched a video of Paige's impersonation, she took to social media to react, tweeting, "i just wonder whyyyy the cat voice / dialogue. [crying emoji] i am sure she is the sweetest sweet sweetheart forreal !! but it's definitley bizarre seeing people blend the two worlds lmao."

Instagram
Jennifer Lopez

Double take alert! Houston-based bodybuilder Janice Garay is without a doubt the pop star's secret twin.

Instagram
Gigi Hadid

Dutch model Iza Ijzerman is described as the catwalk queen's "curvy" twin.

There's no denying both beauties share similar features, including their their perfectly plump pouts, light blue eyes and button noses. 

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images For FENTY; Instagram
Rihanna

Even the singer was shocked by the similarities between her and this little girl, writing on Instagram, "Almost drop my phone. how?"

Paramount Pictures/Studio One Photography
Rachel McAdams

Twitter went absolutely nuts over this high school student's senior portrait, which resembles McAdam's Regina George character in Mean Girls

"I'm surprised because I still don't really see the resemblance but I guess it resonated with a lot of people," April told E! News. "It's kind of amusing actually."

Instagram
Ariana Grande (Again!)

Instagram sensation Jacky Vasquez told E! News of the constant comparisons to the "Side to Side" songstress, "It feels amazing to be compared to Ariana since I see her as a sister. She's so beautiful, so it kinda boosts my self-esteem when people tell me that. I honestly don't know she feels about the comparisons but to me, it's a huge compliment!"

Twitter/Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson

After a Reddit user posted a photo of his 72-year-old grandmother Geraldine Dodd at age 22, it caught the attention of her modern-day doppelganger ScarJo.

The duo ultimately attended the Rough Night premiere together, and in the actress's words, got "kind of trashed!"

Getty Images
Leonardo DiCaprio

The Oscar-winning actor has a Swedish twin! Not really, but Swedish man Konrad Annerud could definitely pass for a 20-something-year-old Leo. 

Instagram; Getty Images
Taylor Swift

When she's not in costume, Kansas-based cosplayer April Gloria bears an uncanny resemblance to the internationally famous pop star. 

Getty Images; Courtesy Zoe Walton
Ed Sheeran (Again!)

A 2-year-old toddler named Isla went viral for her uncanny resemblance to the "Shape of You" songwriter. Ed himself responded, saying on ITV's Good Morning Britain, "She's not mine! It's mad the kind of things that go viral."

20th Television
Steve Harvey

The Family Feud host came face-to-face with his "better looking" twin named Olden, a full-time pastor who said he constantly gets asked if he's Harvey.

Instagram, Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Angelina Jolie

The A-list movie star has a possible film stand-in thanks to Scottish woman Chelsea Marr, whose striking facial features caught the attention of many Jolie fans in 2015. 

