We Solemnly Swear This Daniel Radcliffe Look-Alike Will Make You Do a Double Take

Daniel Radcliffe is that you?

Meet Felix Lalo—a French recording artist and music producer with an uncanny resemblance to the 31-year-old Harry Potter alum. So much so, in fact, he's officially dubbed himself Daniel's "unofficial lookalike."

The magic began in February after Felix shared his first TikTok video comparing his face to Daniel's. Followers couldn't believe how much the two looked alike. "You are his clone," one person wrote. "I thought you were him. Wow."

Added another, "Your [sic] a wizard Harry."

Ever since, Felix has continued to embrace the similarities and make more videos. He goes all out for them, too—rocking the glasses, Hogwarts attire and wand. He's even done duets with other doppelgängers, including a few creators dressed up as Emma Watson's Hermoine Granger. So it's not a surprise the social media star's videos have millions of views and he has about 1.1 million TikTok followers.