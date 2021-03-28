Harry & Meghan SpecialRoyal Family KardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Machine Gun Kelly and Jordyn Woods debuted bold new hair colors, while fringe was in for Kristen Bell.

It's officially spring and making hair changes seems to be in—at least for celebs.

This week, several stars showed off major transformations, including Machine Gun Kelly's bold blue hue and Jordyn Woods ditching her signature raven hair for platinum blonde locks. Plus, Kristen Bell is sporting new bangs, while Reign Disick's latest hairstyle made its debut on Instagram and fans couldn't get over the cute new 'do.

Aside from the hair changes, a casting shakeup went down on a CW hit series, with Batwoman finding its new Kate Kane after star Ruby Rose's shocking exit last year. And finally, sorry to all the boys we've loved before, but Noah Centineo's recent transformation into a superhero may be the most impressive fitness journey we've seen in a while. 

Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising celebrity transformations of the week...

Noah Centineo

Peter Kavinsky, is that you?!

On March 24, the star from the To All the Boys franchise appeared on the fitness Instagram profile of personal trainer Kirk Myers putting in work at the gym, and the gains are definitely showing.

The 24-year-old heartthrob now has bulging muscles in preparation for his upcoming role as Albert Rothstein, a.k.a. Atom Smasher, in the DC Extended Universe's Black Adam.

During an interview with Australian radio show Smallzy's Surgery, Centineo explained how he bulked up to keep in step with the movie's star—Dwayne Johnson—by increasing his daily calorie intake to over 6,000.

"Last time I gained, I was eating 6,500 calories a day," he recalled, "but this time will not be as bad." At one point, he noted beginning his days with 12 eggs, steak, potatoes and a couple bowls of oatmeal.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the film's production was paused, which gave Centineo added time for his high-intensity workouts, "two hours every day" to be exact.

Kate Kane

Batwoman has found its new Kate Kane: Wallis Day.

The Australian actress is set to take over the role in a major recast on the CW hit superhero series, confirming the news herself via social media on March 21. 

"Super excited to finally announce I'm joining the cast of Batwoman," Wallis wrote on Instagram. "I'm sure you can imagine how much this means to me and how incredible it's been working on the show so far. It's a huge responsibility stepping into the shoes of a character that's already been established and it's a journey I'm looking forward to being a part of and hoping you guys do too. Everyone's made me feel so welcome and it's amazing being back home with my DC family."

Ruby Rose originally played Kate, but left the show after its first season. Javicia Leslie then stepped in as Ryan Wilder, who took over as Batwoman after Kate's disappearance.

Reign Disick

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's youngest son has undergone another hair transformation, ditching his punk rocker mohawk for a fresh cut. 

Scott shared a photo of his 6-year-old son's new look, a shaved buzzcut, on his Instagram Story on March 20.  

"How does it get much cuter," Scott wrote on the pic, which shows Reign sitting and relaxing. "So cute!"

Reign had sported long hair for most of his life until he debuted a shaved head last August. Kardashian shared on Instagram a pic of her son with his new short 'do, writing, "I am not OK." In September, Reign showed off a mohawk. 

Jordyn Woods

Talk about a blonde bombshell.

The social media star just made a major change to her signature dark locks, showing off new icy platinum tresses on March 23. 

In a video set to Nicki Minaj's "Barbie Tingz," Woods debuted the bold new look as her stylist put the final touches on her just-dyed hair. The 23-year-old captioned the clip, "she's backkkkkk."

This isn't the first time Woods has lightened her locks, as she first went blonde back in September of last year.

Machine Gun Kelly

The "G" in MGK might just stand for green now.

The musician said goodbye to his blonde hair and hello to a greenish blue hue during a date night out with Megan Fox on March 18.

Kelly, 30, first unveiled the hair change in his new "Daywalker!" music video. As the artist tweeted after its premiere on YouTube, "I hid that blue hair from y'all all week."

Kristen Bell

Holy shirt, she got forkin' bangs!

The Good Place alum showed off her  fringe in an Instagram selfie, casually debuting her new look while posting a positive message to her 15 million followers. 

"Goodmorning beautiful soul," Bell wrote. You are wonderful. Whether today is breeze, or heavy and rough, I'm rooting for you. You're the only you we've got, and you are enough. It's ridiculous how enough you are."

You know what they say about the Veronica Mars star, she's a marshmallow with really cute bangs.

