Pumpkin Shannon Fiercely Defends Sister Honey Boo Boo Over Comments About Her Appearance

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon stood up for Alana Thompson, aka Honey Boo Boo, after seeing negative comments online. See her message to haters criticizing the 15-year-old’s new look.

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon clapped back at haters who came for her sister Alana Thompson, aka Honey Boo Boo.

In a March 24 Instagram post, the former TLC star shared a meme in which Alana, the now 15-year-old former pageant queen and one-time star of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, is pictured rocking long nails and lashes. The caption of the pic reads "YALL LOOK AT HONEY BOO BOO," however, Lauryn hinted that there were meaner comments where that came from.

In her caption, the 21 year old wrote, "Let's start with a few things. Alana is 15 now she likes the long lashes & long nails but that doesn't make her 'ghetto ,ratchet,poor, or grown'. At 15 I'm glad the only things she worries about is her nails and lashes because as people most of her age she could definitely be involved in much worse."

Lauryn was named Alanna's legal guardian in 2019, after their mother June Shannon, aka Mama June, was arrested on drug charges. Mama June's sobriety journey is now the subject of WE tv series Mama June: Road to Redemption

Lauryn called her sister "a beautiful soul who's been through entirely to much for her age but still manages to give a person the shirt off her back when she may not have it to give."

She continued, "She bust her ass in school and keeps her grades up so who gives a damn If she wants to throw on lashes or long nails for the week." 

The former reality star concluded her post with, "So next time before y'all go judging or name calling understand truly who Alana is and all the mean things you call her or the mean things you might say she's still a child who has feelings."

While life hasn't been easy for these siblings, it seems Lauryn will always be there to stick up for her little sister—lashes and all. 

