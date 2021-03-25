Harry & Meghan SpecialDavid DobrikKaty & OrlandoJessica SimpsonWatch E!PhotosVideos

Khloe Kardashian's Shocking Story About Stealing Kris Jenner's Car Is Every Parent's Worst Nightmare

During an interview with Drew Barrymore, Khloe Kardashian recalled stealing her mom Kris Jenner’s Range Rover when she was in high school. Keep scrolling to find out how the car ended up on fire!

What's a parent's ultimate nightmare?

Well, during the Thursday, March 25 episode of The Drew Barrymore ShowKhloe Kardashian recalled stealing her mom Kris Jenner's car.

"I stole my mom's Range Rover in the in the middle—not the middle of the night. It might have been like nine or 10, but she was already asleep," the Keeping Up with the Kardashian's star recalled. "I stuck out. I stuffed my bed with pillows. I just knew I was wiser than anybody else."

Khloe continued, "Stole the car. I went to a party at a hotel and I parked my car. Valet comes knocking on the door and they're like, ‘Excuse me, there's this car that's on fire and your car is next to it and it's burning—half of it."

Uh, what? The reality star went on to explain that a woman was cheating on their husband in the hotel and the husband got revenge by lighting her car on fire.

"I didn't valet my car, because I couldn't afford valet at the time, I was 16. And I had my keys so they couldn't move my car and half of the Range Rover caught on fire," she explained. "And I was just so scared and I drove home with literally half—you know there's like rubber around the windows. It's all dripping down."

Though the car was "drivable," Khloe noted that the actual color of the navy-blue Range changed given the heat exposure. Of course, the then-teen got caught, but it's safe to say Kris forgave her.

Watch the video above to see Khloe share the jaw-dropping story! Plus, find out what she told Drew about plans for a second baby.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Final Season March 18th, only on E!

